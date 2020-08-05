8th Annual Mount Pleasant Charity Open to be held this weekend

Patriots Point Links will host the eighth annual Mount Pleasant Charity Open Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9.
The event will begin with a kick-off celebration on Thursday, Aug. 6. In addition to the funds raised to assist with the foundation’s efforts, the tournament has offered more than $7,500 in prizes to players.
The event is also open for spectators with food and beverages available for purchase on-site. Patriots Point Links has adjusted operating procedures at the course in accordance with COVID-19 and is preparing for the tournament with these guidelines in place.
Patriots Point Links on Charleston Harbor will donate proceeds from the annual charity golf tournament to this year’s beneficiary, the Bobby Jones Chiara & Syringomyelia Foundation. Last year, the pro-am raised $6,000, bringing the total amount raised over the past seven years to more than $38,000. Previous beneficiaries include area cancer patients, the American Cancer Society, and Bert’s Big Adventure.
The Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded in October 2007. In 2019, The Bobby Jones Family and the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation partnered to form the Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation (Bobby Jones CSF) remaining a non-profit organization with the goal of raising awareness and finding a cure for Chiari malformation (CM), syringomyelia (SM) and related disorders. The foundation has funded more than $6 million toward education and research projects in its first nine years and has impacted more than 2 million people around the world who are looking for answers.