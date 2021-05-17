31st Annual Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series kicks off May 23

The Lowcountry’s triathlon series, the Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series, begins its 31st year on May 23 at James Island County Park.
The Charleston Sprint Triathlon (CSTS) is a swim-bike-run five-race series spanning May through August and is hosted by the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission.
Athletes may compete in one race, multiple races, or sign up for the entire five-race series. The 2021 races are held on May 23, June 20, July 11 and July 25, with the Championship Race set for Aug. 8.
Each race begins at 7:15 a.m. with a 600-yard freshwater swim in the park’s lake; continues with a 12-mile bike ride through the park and out and back on Riverland Drive, Grimball Road, and Folly Road; and finishes with a flat 5K run inside the park.
Participants must be comfortable swimming the distance in open water and riding a bicycle on roads open to traffic.
Registration is open for the series at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Spaces are limited, and races are expected to sell out. Winners will be awarded from each individual race as well as the entire series.
After each race, awards will be presented to the top five men and the top five women finishers in the Open/Elite division.
Awards are also presented to the top three age group winners in five-year increments, and the top male and female finishers over the age of 40 (Masters division).
Prime awards will be presented to the top males and females in the individual swim, bike and run events.
Additional awards divisions are available for registration including Clydesdale (men over 220 pounds), Athena (women over 165 pounds), and high school team divisions (boys, girls and coed).
The championship race in August will also award participants who have earned the most points throughout the five-race series. A discounted rate is available for athletes who register for more than one race.
For more information or to register for the Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.