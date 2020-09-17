2020 September 11 Silent Walk

Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments recognized the 2,977 victims killed in the terrorist attacks launched against the United States 19 years ago.
On September 11, they walked over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and held a special ceremony at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.
Among the 2,977 people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 were 343 members of the Fire Department of New York City and 71 law enforcement officers.
The ceremony was in collaboration with the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 9/11 Silent Walk and live streamed ceremony.