1st responder recruitment day slated for August 2

The Town of Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments will be hosting a First Responder Recruitment Day in August.
The event will feature a welcome from Police Chief Arnold and Fire Chief Mixon, an explanation of the benefits the Town of Mount Pleasant has to offer, and members of each department will talk about starting a career in public safety.
The event will be held on August 2 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Town Hall located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane. No registration is required.