11-year-old raises money, donates to East Cooper Medical Center

Eleven-year-old Garrett Colby was assigned a “Chores for Heroes” project by his Mason Preparatory School fifth grade math teacher Kerry Gannon.
For his project, Colby organized a fundraiser to sell banana bread and raise money to buy meals for health care workers at East Cooper Medical Center. The young donor set a goal to buy meals for health care workers that may not intuitively come top-of-mind for recognition as a doctor or nurse would.
After selling banana bread in the Oyster Point neighborhood, Colby took his proceeds to Publix to buy the lunch. When the total for his order came up a little short, his neighbors on Red Tide Road made contributions to help Colby's plan become a reality.
Colby and his family delivered lunch to the Environmental Services Department at East Cooper Medical Center Friday.