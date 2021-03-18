Closings ahead of potential severe weather

The Town of Mount Pleasant has announced the following closures and cancellations as severe weather moves in our geographical area this afternoon.
- All Town of Mount Pleasant Administrative Offices will close at 2 p.m. today, March 18 and reopen tomorrow March 19 at regular hours.
- All afternoon or evening meetings scheduled for March 18 have been postponed. View the Calendar at www.tompsc.com
- The Municipal Court cancelled its 1:30 and 3 p.m. court sessions today, March 18. Court appearances will be rescheduled, and notifications will be mailed. Payments prior to court date may be made here: https://paycourt.tompsc.com/Dashboard/
- All Recreation facilities will close at 2 p.m. today. Afternoon activities for March 18 are cancelled or postponed. Stay tuned at www.rainedout.com
- Trash and garbage collection will proceed as scheduled. The Public Services Department has prepared for the storm event and will complete their routes as scheduled.
Charleston County Public Library closed all branches today, March 18 at 1 p.m. All book drops/material returns will remain open during this time. CCPL plans to re-open its branches as scheduled on Friday.
The Charleston Friends of the Library will have its sale on Friday and Saturday as planned, however the Thursday evening member's sale has been cancelled.
For updates on library operations, visit ccpl.org or follow us on social media. For information on the Friends of the Library, visit charlestonlibraryfriends.org.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks closes its operation center at 2 p.m. today, March 18. The operations center, located at 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant will reopen on Friday, March 19, at 9 a.m.
All Charleston County Public schools are closing three hours early today, March 18. All afterschool activities and programs are cancelled.