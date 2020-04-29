Citadel team chaplain dies in kayak accident

Ra'Shaud Graham, team chaplain for The Citadel football team, died in a kayak accident on Tuesday. He was 26 years old.
The 2016 Citadel graduate served as the Lowcountry Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Campus Representative and the team chaplain for the Bulldog football team.
"We are going to hurt from this huge loss of one of our own. We will be forever grateful for the inspiration and guidance that he gave our football program," said head football coach Brent Thompson. "Ra'Shaud was one of the most genuine people and had a tremendous impact on our athletes this past year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time."
Graham came to The Citadel after graduating from Lake City High School, where he lettered in track, football and wrestling. He later coached and taught at Lake City.
He spent two years as a member of the Bulldog track and field team before becoming a company commander and a member of the Summerall Guards drill unit.
"Ra'Shaud Graham was an outstanding leader for Lowcountry FCA," said Lowcountry FCA Metro Area Director Justin Neally. "He sacrificed so much to answer his call to ministry. The legacy he leaves on campus and the impact made on all whom he met, will live on for eternity."