Citadel football offering more flexible season ticket renewal

The Citadel director of athletics Mike Capaccio announced fan-friendly changes to the Bulldogs’ 2020 football season ticket renewal policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes are designed to provide additional flexibility for Bulldog fans and offer assurance that they will be compensated should any home football games not be played this fall.
“These are unprecedented times, and we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty as we look ahead,” said Capaccio. “These changes are designed to give our fans some flexibility as they continue to support our football program.”
The changes for Bulldog fans are listed below:
1. Deadline Extension
The deadline for season ticket renewals has been extended until July 23. TCBF memberships need to be paid prior to ticket pickup for west midfield seats. The deadline for renewing club or suite tickets is June 15.
2. TCBF Membership
TCBF membership fees must be paid prior to ticket pickup, but payments can be made in installments.
3. Ticket Assurance Plans
If, due to COVID-19, the 2020 football season is postponed, tickets purchased will automatically be honored when the season is resumed.
If, due to COVID-19, any of the home games for the 2020 season are canceled, ticket purchasers will have the option to receive a refund for the affected games or select a credit to be applied for future ticket purchases.
Season tickets for the 2020 Citadel Football season are currently on sale.
Season Ticket Pricing
SECTION
PRICE
WEST MIDFIELD*
$210
PSL WEST MIDFIELD*
$190
FACULTY/STAFF WEST MIDFIELD
$160
WEST RED ZONE
$170
FACULTY/STAFF WEST RED ZONE
$120
YOUNG ALUMNI WEST RED ZONE
(CITADEL ALMUNI FROM THE CLASSES OF 2016-20;
LIMIT 4 SEATS AT THIS PRICE)
$100
GENERAL ADMISSION FAMILY PLAN
(4 GENERAL ADMISSION SEASON TICKETS)
$400
*SECTION G REQUIRES A $600 TCBF MEMBERSHIP
*SECTIONS F&H REQUIRE A $300 MEMBERSHIP
For information regarding season tickets, please email The Citadel Athletics Ticket Office at ticketoffice@citadel.edu or call 843.953.3647. The office is currently working remotely with limited office hours while the campus is closed.
For information regarding TCBF memberships and club & suite seating, please contact The Citadel Brigadier Foundation by calling 843.953.5277 or emailing TCBF@citadel.edu.