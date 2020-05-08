Citadel basketball completes 2020 signing class

The Citadel head basketball coach Duggar Baucom announced Thursday the quartet of players who will make up the Bulldogs' 2020 signing class, including three incoming freshmen and one graduate transfer.
The trio of incoming freshmen include Brent Davis, Dylan Engler and Owen Spencer, while Tyler Moffe will join the Bulldogs from Mansfield University.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Brent, Owen, Tyler and Dylan to our basketball program. All four have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on our team,” Baucom said. “I would like to compliment my staff on their hard work assembling a great recruiting class. Each signee has outstanding character, work ethic and support system. We welcome each of them and their parents into our Citadel basketball family.”
Brent Davis (6-3, 185, Guard)
Miramar, Fla. (Miramar HS)
A four-year letterwinner at Miramar High School, Davis was a part of four district, two region and one state championships, including being an integral part of Miramar claiming the region and state crowns during the 2019-20 season.
Davis ended his high school career ranked the No. 12 player in the class of 2020 in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.
As a senior, Davis averaged 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 44.3% from the field in the 28 contests he played, helping Miramar to a 24-6 record en route to the district, region and state championship crowns. Following the season, Davis was named to the All-Broward First Team for the second time in as many years, and was named to the All-State Second Team.
Davis, who played his AAU ball with SOH Elite, averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game during his junior campaign. In 24 games played, he shot 43.4% from the field and helped Miramar to an 18-8 record and the district crown. Davis was named to the All-Broward First Team and was honored as an All-State Third-Team selection.
In the classroom, Davis was named to the Principal Honor Roll for earning straight As.
Davis comes from a very athletic family. His father, Allen Watson Davis, played football at the University of Kentucky and then went on to play in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills. His brother Giovanni Davis has signed to play football at UT Martin, while his brother Bryan Davis is a rising junior for the Johnson and Wales (Providence) basketball program.
Coach Baucom on Davis: “Brent is a reigning Florida high school state champion who brings a winning pedigree to our program. He can score at all three levels, and also is a tenacious defender. His athleticism and skill set allow him to play and guard multiple positions on the floor.”
Dylan Engler (6-4, 175, Guard)
Oswego, Ill. (Oswego HS/Link Prep)
A three-year letterwinner at Oswego High School, Engler played last season at Link Prep, averaging 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. For the year, he shot 49% from the field, including connecting on 41% of his looks from beyond the 3-point arc. He converted 82% of his free throw attempts and led the team in steals.
Engler, who was a three-time all-conference honoree averaged 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a senior at Oswego High School, picking up all-conference, all-area and All-State Honorable Mention honors.
As a junior, he averaged 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing en route to earning all-conference and all-area honorable mention plaudits.
Engler averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore, and was named an honorable mention all-conference selection.
Aside from basketball, Engler also played baseball and soccer for two years and volleyball for one.
He was a three-time Honor Roll selection.
Engler’s father, Scot Engler, played tight end at the University of Montana.
Coach Baucom on Engler: “Dylan had a very successful year at Link Prep against some very good competition. He is an excellent outside shooter as evidenced by shooting over 40% from the 3-point line. His length and athleticism allow him to be disruptive defensively and an exceptional finisher at the rim.”
Owen Spencer (6-9, 205, Forward)
Cincinnati, Ohio (Turpin HS)
Spencer was a three-time varsity letterwinner at Turpin High School, and was the team captain his senior year.
As a senior, Spencer averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assist per game in his 22 games played. For the year, he shot 57.7% from the field, 54.1% from beyond the 3-point arc and 74.4% from the free throw line.
He ended the season with a 31-point performance on Feb. 14 against Milford, going 11-for-15 (.733) from the field, including 4-for-5 (.800) from beyond the arc. Spencer had two double-doubles as a senior, scoring 16 points to go along with 10 boards against Elder on Jan. 2, and recording 10 points and 10 rebounds at Anderson on Jan. 24.
Following the season, he was named to the All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference (ECC) first team and All-Southwest District Third Team before picking up his team’s MVP award.
Following his junior season, Spencer was named an Honorable Mention All-ECC selection.
Spencer was a three-year recipient of the All-ECC Academic Award, the Turpin Scholar Athlete Award and the Spartan Academic Award. He is graduating with honors.
Spencer’s father, David Spencer, ran track and field (distance) at Tri-State University from 1987-91. His uncle, Kevin Kisek, rowed for Purdue from 1982-86 and was named the team MVP in 1986. He was invited to the Olympic Trials in both 1984 and 1988. Spencer’s uncle, Brian Kisek, was a thrower for the Purdue track and field team from 1985-90, earning All-American honors in the shot put in 1990. He earned six Big-10 titles between the shot put and discus, and was named the Purdue Male Athlete of the Year in 1989.
Coach Baucom on Spencer: “Owen is very skilled around the basket and can also step out and shoot the three. His size and toughness make him an excellent rebounder. He runs the floor extremely well and has outstanding hands.”
Tyler Moffe (6-1, 175, Guard)
Elmira, N.Y. (Elmira HS/Buffalo/Mansfield)
Moffe will have one year of eligibility after spending the last three seasons at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
Moffe started 60 of the 61 games he appeared in for the Mountaineers, averaging 33.3 minutes, 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over his three seasons. For his career, he heads into his final year shooting .400 from the floor, including .333 from beyond the 3-point arc. He has converted 78.4% of his free throw attempts.
Moffe’s 2019-20 season was cut short due to an injury, but in the seven games he played, Moffe averaged 9.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
The year before (2018-19), Moffe led the team and ranked 14th in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with 16.8 points per game, scoring in double figures in 25 of the 28 games he appeared in. Moffe eclipsed the 20-point mark 10 times during the season, including a season-high 31-point performance in the Mounties’ 88-80 win over Bloomsburg on Jan. 26, 2019. He recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds against Slippery Rock on Jan. 18, 2019. Moffe led the team with 84 assists and ranked second with 30 steals, while shooting .407 from the field and .350 from long range, ranking third on the team of players who made at least 100 3-point attempts.
As a sophomore in 2017-18, Moffe started all but one game in his 26 appearances, ranking second on the team in made 3-pointers with 29. He ranked third on the team with 35 assists.
Moffe began his collegiate career at Buffalo, but did not play during his freshman season (2016-17) before transferring to Mansfield.
Moffe played at Elmira High School where he averaged 20.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior, while shooting .432 from the field. He graduated from Elmira as the program’s all-time leading scorer, and was named eighth-team All-State, All-Conference and to the All-Section IV Team.
Coach Baucom on Moffe: “Tyler brings three years of college basketball experience. In his abbreviated season last year due to injury, he had a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and he has shot 35% from the 3-point line for his career. His size and strength, combined with his court vision, allow him to play anywhere on the perimeter.”