Charleston County School District launches mobile app that keeps you up to day with school

Charleston County School District (CCSD) has launched the new CCSD Mobile App where parents, students, and the community can find the latest news and information using their smartphones and mobile devices.
CCSD has expanded its communications outreach with a free mobile app that is now available in the online Apple App and Google Play app stores. The CCSD Mobile App will offer an updated feed of district news and events with photos and links to the district website. The app can also be customized by the user by selecting the schools they are most interested in for news and updates. Multiple schools can be selected as the user customizes the app to align with their family needs.
Users will be able to see and receive real-time notifications as they are sent from the school. Direct access to the school’s social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will be just a click away. “We are very excited about this new initiative,” said Erica Taylor, CCSD Chief of Staff. “With our new user-friendly mobile app, parents and community members can stay connected with our district and schools, and with activities, our students are engaged in every day.”
In addition to calendars and notifications from the district and schools, a link to the breakfast and lunch menus, transportation, news, and media will be available. A link to the department directory at the district level will allow users to send messages directly to building administrators.
Parents, students, and community members are encouraged to download the CCSD Mobile App to their smartphones. Search “Charleston County Schools, SC” in both app stores to find it.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.