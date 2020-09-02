Two couples celebrate 50th wedding anniversaries

Ron and Sissy (Kirchner) Seyle and Alan and Mildred (Rountree) Adams are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries on Sept. 5, 2020.
Ron and Sissy were married at 4 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Charleston and Alan and Mildred were married at 8 p.m. in the Sullivan’s Island Baptist Church, both on Sept. 5, 1970.
Both couples recently attended their 50th General William Moultrie High School reunions: Ron (Class of ’66) and Sissy, Mildred and Alan (Class of ’69). Ron is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran with 28 years of service. Alan is retired from Symrise Chemical Co. with 20 years of service and Mildred from Connelly Mgt. with 30 years of service.
The Seyle's have two children, Kelly Klostermeyer (Mike) and Clete Seyle and five grandchildren: Blake, a freshman at Montana State University; Rhyan; Easton; Cannon and Hudson. They reside in Bozeman, Montana.
The Adams have a son, Jim Adams (Michelle) of Panama City, Fla. and one granddaughter, Skyler, a Junior at the University of Central Florida. They reside in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
“We want to thank our Mount Pleasant extended family of neighbors, classmates, teachers, churches and the greatest generation parents for instilling in us service and commitment. This milestone is a tribute to our heritage of love to each of you,” both couples shared.