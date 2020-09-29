Prentice and Pizarro announce engagement

Jack and Joanie Prentice of Isle of Palms announce the engagement of their daughter Ashley Elizabeth Prentice of Isle of Palms to Jonathan Mercado Pizarro of Mount Pleasant. He is the son of Joe and Gloria Pizarro of North Charleston.
The bride-to-be graduated from Charleston County School of the Arts in 2013. She received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from The Citadel and Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.
The groom-to-be graduated from Charleston County School of the Arts in 2012. He graduated from the University of South Carolina Honors College in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
The wedding is planned for Sunday, Oct. 25 at First Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant followed by a reception at the Daniel Island Club.