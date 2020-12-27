Autumn Marie Sands weds Henry Miller Anderson III

Autumn Marie Sands of Greeley, Colorado and Henry Miller Anderson, III of Mount Pleasant, SC, were united in marriage on Nov. 7, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. The wedding officiant was David Bloom.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Corey Sands of Greeley, Colorado. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Miller Anderson, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, SC.
The bride was given away by her father, Corey Sands.
The Matron of Honor was Mrs. Annie Wingo. The bridesmaids were Tonisha Sands, Kiley Lewis, Emily DeVries, Taite Henderson and Dora Robel. Flower girl was Billie Cole, a cousin of the bride. Ring bearers were Wesley Yandle and Thatcher Sands, nephews of the bride and groom.
The Best Man was H.M. (Andy) Anderson, Jr., the groom’s father. The groomsmen were Chip Cracraft, Ted Emerick, Isaac Ness, Ben Simms and Zach Wingo.
The bride’s mother’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Bill Backer from Sioux City, Iowa. The bride’s father’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Herman Peeper from Evans, Colorado.
The groom’s mother’s parents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Davis, Jr. from Raleigh, NC. The groom’s father’s parents are Mrs. Martha M. Anderson and the late Mr. Henry M. Anderson.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado. The groom is a graduate of The Citadel. The couple are both employed at Vista Verde Ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
The newlywed’s honeymoon was in Key Largo, Florida and Isle of Palms, South Carolina.