Bishop England's McCoy receives statewide scholarship award

Bishop England senior Jarren McCoy has been selected as the 2019-20 South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association Scholar Athlete.
The statewide award is presented annually to one male and one female athlete who exhibits distinguished scholastic, leadership, and citizenship attributes. The honor is intended to recognize the importance of high school athletics in students’ lives.
McCoy started at defensive back and receiver for the Bishop England football team this fall and at catcher for the Bishops reigning state champion baseball team in the spring.
McCoy led the Bishops football team with 79 tackles while accounting for four turnovers. He also reeled in 441 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns.
“He’s a leader on the field,” Bishop England football coach John Cantey said. “We’re able to do a lot with him because he can handle it all. He’s not just an offensive player or a defensive player. He’s just a football player.”
McCoy drove in two runs and scored two more before the baseball season was cut short four games into this spring. He drove in 13 runs last season with a .975 fielding percentage to help the Bishops to their third straight state title.
“Jarren McCoy epitomizes what I believe is the best that Bishop England has to offer in terms of a student athlete,” Bishops baseball coach Mike Darnell said.
State winners will move on to compete for the National Interscholastic Athletic Directors Sectional and National scholarship offerings in the coming month.