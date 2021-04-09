More woes for Boeing's 737 Max jet; energy pushes prices higher at the wholesale level

Airlines pull Max jets to check electric systems
DALLAS — Airlines pulled dozens of Boeing Max 737s out of service for inspections after the aircraft maker told them about a possible electrical problem, the latest setback for the plane.
Boeing said April 9 that the issue affected planes used by 16 airlines. The company did not say how many planes are affected or how long it will take for inspections and, if necessary, repairs.
Max jets were grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people. The planes resumed flying in December after regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Brazil approved changes Boeing made to an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.
Boeing said the new issue, in which a component in the electrical power system might not be correctly grounded, was unrelated to the flight-control system.
Southwest Airlines said it removed 30 of its 58 Max jets from its schedule. A spokesman said it will use other planes to operate flights that had been scheduled on the Max jet, and it anticipates only minimal disruptions.
American Airlines temporarily removed 17 of its 41 Max planes from service, according to a memo to employees.
United Airlines said it temporarily grounded 16 of its 30 Max planes and will try to operate all flights with its other planes.
Alaska Airlines said it removed all four of its Max jets from service "to allow for inspections and for work to be done."
Wholesale prices up 1% in March
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices, the government reported Friday.
The Labor Department's producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1 percent in March, follows last month's 0.5 percent gain and a record jump of 1.3 percent in January.
Energy prices jumped 5.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. That follows increases of 6 percent last month, 5.1 percent in January and 4.7 percent in December. Energy prices accounted for 60 percent of the March's advance in wholesale prices, with gasoline costs up 8.8 percent.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 4.2 percent, the biggest jump since a 4.5 percent increase for the 12 months ending in September 2011.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.7 percent in March and is up 3.1 percent over the past 12 months, well past the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent.
Musk remark on Tesla raises questions
DETROIT — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is once again drawing scrutiny for questionable comments he made to Wall Street analysts, this time involving the status of his company’s vehicle production.
On a Jan. 27 conference call to discuss Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings, Musk stated that the company was producing new versions of its oldest models, the S sedan and X large SUV. In reality, Tesla produced none of either model during the quarter, according to delivery and production figures that the company released late last week.
Instead, all the roughly 180,000 vehicles that Tesla made from January through March were of its other models, the 3 small sedan and the Y small SUV.
Boeing sues over Air Force One work
FORT WORTH, Texas — Boeing is suing a subcontractor it hired for work on new Air Force One planes used to carry the president, saying the company ran into financial problems and missed deadlines.
The aircraft maker said GDC's problems have caused millions in damages to Boeing and jeopardized work that is critically important to the U.S. Air Force and the president.
"Despite this situation we are not behind schedule and we still plan to meet the Air Force's delivery schedule," Boeing spokeswoman Deborah VanNierop said April 9. She said the company will find new suppliers or do the work itself.
The lawsuit was filed this week in state court in Fort Worth. GDC did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 to convert two Boeing 747-8 planes into the iconic presidential jets and deliver them by December 2024. Boeing hired GDC for work on Air Force One and other executive planes used to carry government officials.
Boeing is currently working on electrical power upgrades, communication systems, executive interiors and other work on the planes at a Boeing facility in San Antonio, VanNierop said.