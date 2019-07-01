2,060 homes planned in SC county
INDIAN LAND — Developers are planning a big new subdivision and a mixed-use project that would add more than 2,000 homes in Lancaster County.
The Rock Hill Herald reported two developers have submitted projects to the planning commission. Lennar Carolinas is developing a subdivision to be called Roselyn. It's the biggest residential project in Lancaster County, with 1,850 homes on 1,800 acres.
That's about half as many new residences as there are in all of Lancaster now.
The Widewaters Group, based in New York, is planning the mixed-used project. Site plans show five new apartment buildings with about 260 units, as well as commercial properties.
TSA says it's able to handle surge
WASHINGTON — Travelers should prepare for a little more time getting through security checkpoints over the July 4 weekend.
The head of the Transportation Security Administration says, however, there is no evidence that the deployment of about 350 screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border is making airport lines longer.
David Pekoske says he still wants money to hire another 700 screeners, but low pay makes it hard to hire and retain officers in many cities.
OPEC extends production cuts
VIENNA — OPEC on Monday decided to extend its deal to cut production for another nine months in an attempt to keep oil prices from sagging as the oil cartel faces a weakening outlook for global demand.
The decision among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries came during a meeting at the cartel's headquarters in Vienna.
The current deal to support prices reduced production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from Jan. 1 for six months, and will now run into next year. Most of the cuts came from OPEC nations, who agreed to reduce 800,000 barrels per day, with the rest of the cuts coming from Russia and other non-OPEC countries, though not from the United States.
The cuts were aimed to put upward pressure on the price of oil and reduce oversupply.
Factory output slows 3rd straight month
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory activity grew at a slower pace in June for the third straight month as measures of new orders and inventories fell.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index slipped to 51.7 last month from 52.1 in May. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion.
The report mostly pointed to an ongoing weakening in U.S. manufacturing. Trade fights with China, Europe and Mexico, as well as an increase in the dollar's value, have cut into U.S. exports and increased uncertainty for American manufacturers. Export orders are also nearly flat.
A measure of new orders dropped to 50, which means orders were unchanged. Manufacturers are also holding fewer supplies, a sign they are worried that demand could slow further.
Construction spending falls 0.8% in May
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects fell in May, the first drop in six months, as home building fell for a fifth straight month.
The Commerce Department reported Monday that spending fell 0.8% in May, the first decline since a 1.3% drop in November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.29 trillion. Spending In April was revised up from a flat reading to a small gain of 0.4%.
The weakness in May was widespread with spending on single-family homes and apartments down 0.6% while nonresidential construction fell 0.9%. Spending on government projects also dropped 0.9%, led by a decline in construction spending by the federal government.
Spending on residential construction has been weak for a number of months but builders are hopeful that declining mortgage rates will spur a rebound.
The 0.6% decline in residential construction reflected a 0.8% fall in spending on new single-family homes partially offset by a 1.9% rise in the smaller apartment sector.
The 0.9% drop in nonresidential construction followed a 1.4% decline in April. The May weakness reflected declines in a number of areas including office buildings and the category that covers shopping centers.
The 0.9% drop in government construction projects was the first decline in five months. Spending by state and local governments fell 0.6% while construction spending by the federal government was down a larger 5.2%.
Buffett gifting stock valued at $3.6B
OMAHA, Neb. — Investor Warren Buffett continues giving fortune away with $3.6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations.
Buffett has now given away stock worth roughly $34 billion since he started distributing parts of his fortune in 2006.
Buffett disclosed the annual gifts Monday. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children.
Trial date set for ex-Theranos CEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Elizabeth Holmes will go on trial next summer to face criminal fraud charges for allegedly defrauding investors, doctors and the public as the head of the once-heralded blood-testing startup Theranos.
U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila ruled that the trial against Holmes and the company's former chief operating officer Ramesh Balwani will start July 28, 2020.
Prosecutors allege that Holmes and Balwani deliberately misled investors, policymakers and the public about the accuracy of Theranos' blood-testing technologies.
The two pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, they could each face maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a $2.75 million fine, plus possible restitution, the Department of Justice said.
Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to found Theranos in 2003, pitching its technology as a cheaper way to run dozens of blood tests with just a prick of a finger and a few droplets of blood.
A notoriously secretive company, Theranos shared very little about its blood-testing machine with the public or medical community. Holmes said she was inspired to start the company in response to her fear of needles.