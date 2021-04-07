More than 100 new business licenses issued in Myrtle Beach in March

MYRTLE BEACH — There were 115 business licenses issued in March within the city.

Here are a few that stood out, including the first one, which was filed under "selfie museum."

'Selfie Wrld' offers unique photo opportunities with 28 backgrounds

Selfie Wrld, a selfie studio with unique background settings, is scheduled to open April 10 in Myrtle Beach's Coastal Grand Mall.

The studio is part of a chain started in Des Moines by a photographer who started the business post-COVID. The concept went viral and the business grew to multiple locations.

For $20 per person, guests can have access to more than two dozen colorful "Instagramable" backgrounds. Guests are encouraged to bring their phones (to take the photos) and, of course, friends. Photo stands are available.

Speaking of friends, for a limited time only, a replica of the couch from "Friends" will be available for photos at Selfie Wrld.

Club Champion opens across from Coastal Grand Mall

Club Champion opened a new location at 1768 Pine Island Road, Unit 104 in March.

Club Champion provides tour-level fitting for golf clubs at more than 80 locations nationwide. The company states it can create more than 50,000 combinations of club heads and shafts at each location.

The retail store is located across from Coastal Grand Mall.

New International market opens at 20th Avenue North

Sindbad International Market opened its doors in March at 2006 North Kings Highway.

Sindbad is at the former Tantalizing Tan location in the same strip mall as Knuckleheads Bar & Grill.

The store sells Halal, Turkish, European, Kosher and Mediterranean products. Customers can find Arabian products, accessories, drinks and more.

Sindbad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.