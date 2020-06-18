More racially charged food logos draw scrutiny; home loans have never been cheaper

More companies to address race in logos
NEW YORK — Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos.
The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo's announcement Wednesday that it's renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says it's also reviewing its Uncle Ben's rice brand.
Colgate-Palmolive Co. said Thursday it is working with its Chinese partner, Hawley & Hazel Chemical Co., on changes to its Darlie toothpaste. The toothpaste, which is popular in Asia, was called Darkie when it was first introduced in the 1930s. Packages featured a drawing of a minstrel singer in blackface with a wide smile. The Chinese name on the box translated to "black man toothpaste."
B&G Foods, which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, said Wednesday it is initiating "an immediate review" of its packaging. A smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal has appeared on Cream of Wheat packaging and in ads since at least 1918, according to the company's website.
Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth's syrup, said its bottles — which are shaped like a matronly woman — are intended to evoke a "loving grandmother." But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed the design is rooted in the "mammy" stereotype.
30-year home loan at all-time low
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the benchmark 30-year home loan reached a new all-time low.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan declined to 3.13 percent from 3.21 percent last week. It was the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.84 percent.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 2.58 percent from 2.62 percent.
In recent weeks, signs have pointed to the economy appearing to be slowly recovering from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, with more businesses partially reopening. The housing market has shown strength and robust homebuying demand, but it may be difficult to sustain because of the tight supply of homes available for sale, said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater.
The outlook for the economy and housing will be affected by prospects for a vaccine for the virus and government relief measures and policies, Khater noted.
Jeep SUVs recalled over loss of power
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.
Also, when drivers shift into park, the transmissions may not follow, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash.
The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014-2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts. Most of the SUVs are in the U.S. and Canada.
Gear teeth in a device that automatically changes from all-wheel-drive to front-wheel-drive depending on road conditions can wear off and cut power to the front wheels. If the teeth are gone, the vehicles may not shift into park.
Dealers will reprogram software to send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out, so the vehicles will keep moving. The software also will automatically turn on the parking brake if a driver shifts into park.
Owners will get recall notices around July 31. The company says drivers should always use their parking brakes.
Report: Virus cost ski industry $2B
ASPEN, Colo. — The U.S. ski industry has lost at least $2 billion last winter because of the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a national trade association said.
The National Ski Areas Association announced that skier visits fell 14 percent last season compared with the 2018-2019 season, The Aspen Times reported. There were about 51.1 million visits in the shortened season.
A visit is considered the use of a lift ticket for any part of the day and is a standard mark of performance, officials said.
Resorts were forced to closed in March following state restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.
It is unclear how the pandemic will affect the 2020-2021 season. But the economic loss tied to the pandemic could increase to about $5 billion if the downtown continues during the upcoming season, officials said.
Another big stimulus coming to UK
LONDON — The Bank of England unveiled another big stimulus for the U.K. economy as it tries to limit the scale of the coronavirus recession, which it now thinks will be less severe than it thought it would be last month.
The bank's policy making panel said it was increasing its government bond-buying program by another $125 billion despite signs that the second-quarter fall in economic output will be less severe than it had thought last month.
The bank had warned then that the U.K. economy could shrink by around 25 percent in the second quarter alone and end the first half of 2020 down around 27 percent from 2019.
Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy, said the first-half contraction would more likely be in the 20 percent range following signs of an improving consumer backdrop and a pick-up in the housing market.
Execs at Mitsubishi to take pay cuts
TOKYO — Mitsubishi Motors told its shareholders Thursday that its top executives are taking pay cuts to share responsibility for the Japanese automaker's financial losses.
"I hope we can gain your understanding," Chief Executive Takao Kato said on how, given the harsh conditions, there will be no dividends.
Like other automakers, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has seen its sales plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic. It reported a $241 million loss for the fiscal year ended in March. The maker of the Outlander sport utility vehicle and i-MiEV electric car has not given a projection for the current fiscal year because of uncertainties about the outbreak.