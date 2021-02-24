More information Feb 24, 2021 Feb 24, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Subscribe today for $2.29 / week https://www.facebook.com/TheSpazmaticsRock Today's Top Headlines Sick Myrtle Beach student held in school storage closet; HCS points to 'Re-Opening Plan' The Macintosh in downtown Charleston to close. Founder says COVID-19 not the reason. Richland County coroner hires lawmaker ex-husband's brother, a former restaurant operator Fatty's Beer Works first brewery in Charleston area to install THC vending machine Hundreds of vaccine appointments still available for Harris Teeter clinic, city says Next group that includes SC teachers could start getting COVID vaccines in mid-March DHEC withholding COVID-19 vaccine doses after Horry County vaccinates ineligible employees Boeing's issues with 787, including SC-made jets, have 'mushroomed,' says Air Lease Horry County police encounter venomous snake as flood waters rise in the area Gamecocks adopt Alabama's formula for success, Beamer adds 5 analysts to staff