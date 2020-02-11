More highs for S&P, Nasdaq indexes; Past acquisitions by Big Tech attract FTC scrutiny

Stocks up again as investors eye earnings
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Tuesday, led by health care companies, retailers and banks.
The modest gains nudged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time highs for the second straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished essentially flat.
Investors weighed another batch of mostly solid company earnings reports. Sprint soared after a federal judge cleared a major obstacle to the company being acquired by T-Mobile. Microsoft and Facebook slumped after federal regulators announced they've ramped up an antitrust probe into the two companies as well as Amazon, Apple and Google parent Alphabet.
Cruise operators, hotels and other companies that focus on travel made solid gains, the latest sign that traders are feeling less worried about the economic impact from the virus outbreak that began in China.
"Stocks are collectively saying, 'hey, maybe we can work past some of the noise with the virus; maybe the fallout won't be as big as we thought," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "And the U.S. economy, so far at least, looks like it's weathering it pretty well."
US probing 5 tech firms' buyouts
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are amping up their investigation of the market dominance of five giant tech companies, demanding detailed information on their acquisitions back to 2010.
The Federal Trade Commission announced the move Tuesday, issuing orders to Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google's parent Alphabet Inc.
The FTC, the Justice Department and a House committee have been investigating the conduct of big tech companies and whether they aggressively bought potential rivals to suppress competition and hurt consumers. Some critics have pointed to Facebook's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, for example, as deals that should be questioned.
Lyft loss more than doubles, sales rise
NEW YORK — Ride-hailing service Lyft's annual loss more than doubled last year to over $2.6 billion, but the company claimed progress as revenue jumped 68 percent and ridership grew.
The San Francisco company is predicting another big revenue gain for this year, with a narrower pretax loss of $450 million to $490 million.
But in results released after the markets closed Tuesday, Lyft isn't predicting a fourth-quarter profit this year like Uber, its main rival.
"We significantly improved our path to profitability while simultaneously reaching critical milestones toward our long-term strategy," CEO Logan Green said in a statement.
Annual revenue was $3.62 billion, up from 2.16 billion in 2018, the company said.
Powell: Economy durable despite virus
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy appears durable with steady growth and unemployment near a half-century low but faces risks from the broadening viral outbreak that began in China.
Giving the Fed's semiannual monetary report to Congress, Powell said Tuesday that the Fed is content with where interest rates are, suggesting that no further rate cuts are being contemplated unless economic conditions were to change significantly. Many analysts say the Fed could keep rates unchanged this year, although some think it will feel compelled to cut rates at least once.
Powell said the Fed is monitoring developments stemming from the coronavirus, which he said "could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy."
China remained mostly closed to business Tuesday with around 60 million people under virtual quarantine, raising concerns about what the loss of production from the world's second largest economy will do to global supply chains. China accounts for more than 80 percent of smartphone and notebook production globally and more than half of global TV and server production, according to recent estimates.
Open jobs in US fall sharply again
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses sharply cut the number of open jobs in December for the second straight month, an unusual sign of weakness in an otherwise healthy job market.
The number of available positions dropped 5.4 percent to 6.4 million, a historically solid number that exceeds the number of those who are unemployed, the Labor Department said Tuesday.
But the total has fallen by more than 1 million in the past year, the biggest annual drop since the Great Recession. Most of that decline has occurred in just the past two months. Job openings are now at the their lowest level in two years.
Job advertisements reflect companies' demand for new workers, so the decline suggests businesses are somewhat less interested in hiring. Nearly all other measures of the labor market remain healthy: The unemployment rate is 3.6 percent, nearly a half-century low, and employers added 225,000 jobs in December, a solid increase.
Over the past two months, openings have fallen across a broad range of industries, with steep drops in manufacturing, construction, financial services and retail.
Samsung unveils a foldable flip phone
SAN FRANCISCO — Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.
The new phone can unfold from a small square upward into a traditional smartphone form, and will go on sale Feb. 14 starting at $1,380. The company announced the phone at a product event in San Francisco.
Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, finally went on sale last September after delays and reports of screens breaking. The Fold, which carries a price tag of nearly $2,000, folds at a vertical crease rather than horizontally as a flip-phone design would. Motorola has also taken the flip-phone approach with its new $1,500 Razr phone.
The foldable phones represent manufacturers' attempt to energize a market where sales have slowed. Many consumers are holding onto old phones longer, in part because new phone features offer increasingly marginal benefits. But these foldable models come with higher price tags and are likely to appeal for now mostly to tech enthusiasts and others at the forefront of technology.