Moms have lots of options when it comes to birth control after baby

When moms come to lactation consultant Naomi Hambleton with questions about birth control, she first asks about their goals. They discuss how certain birth control choices might affect breastfeeding or the baby. She makes sure those moms are armed with questions to discuss with their own doctor, and she wants them to understand they can take birth control and breastfeed.
“I want to empower and inform parents,” says Hambleton of A2Z Lactation. “I help them become advocates for themselves.”
Hambleton talks with moms about how some birth control options might impact milk supply. She asks questions about their mental health, home safety and any health risks that might preclude a mom from using certain hormonal birth control options.
“Moms usually come to their own conclusions about what works for them,” she says. “We talk about the pros and cons.”
Evaluating options
Breastfeeding is the first topic Dr. Elizabeth Richardson with Charleston OB/GYN discusses with her patients when reviewing birth control options. She advises moms against taking an estrogen-containing birth control if they are breastfeeding.
“It could decrease a mom’s milk supply,” she says. “We don’t want to do anything to impact that.”
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of options for moms who choose to breastfeed.
Progestin-only birth control pills don’t interfere with breastfeeding, although women should take them at about the same time every day for maximum effectiveness. Most women tolerate this kind of birth control well, Richardson says.
“A lot of moms use this throughout their breastfeeding journey,” she says.
Another option is Nexplanon, which does not contain estrogen. This contraceptive implant is about the size of a matchstick and is placed under the skin of the upper arm. It’s 99 percent effective and lasts three years.
Another long-term solution is intrauterine devices or IUDs, a small T-shaped device placed in the uterus. A common IUD is Mirena, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and prevents pregnancy for up to five years.
The copper IUD ParaGard releases no hormones and is effective up to 10 years. Copper wire is coiled around the device, which produces an inflammatory reaction that kills sperm and eggs to prevent pregnancy. Because the copper IUD doesn’t release hormones, it also works for breast-feeding moms.
Richardson also recommends the Depo-Provera shot for moms who are breastfeeding. An injection of progestin is administered every 12 weeks. It has been shown to cause weight gain, she notes, but other women love it because it can eliminate menstruation.
Implants, IUDs and shots are also appealing to women who don’t want the hassle of remembering to take a pill every day — especially while trying to juggle caring for a new baby. Implants and IUDs are inserted at the doctor’s office and can be removed at any time should a woman decide she wants to get pregnant.
It’s important to note that estrogen-containing birth control options — such as the more conventional birth control pill — are not recommended for women with certain health risk factors. These include women over 35 who smoke, women with high blood pressure, a history of blood clots or a history of stroke or heart disease.
Doctors also wait to prescribe estrogen birth control options at least six weeks postpartum as the added estrogen can cause health complications immediately postpartum.
Family planning goals
When it comes to choosing a birth control, one of the first things Dr. Jessica Tarleton discusses with her patients are their long-term family planning goals. Do they want another baby relatively soon? Do they want to wait a few years?
For a healthy pregnancy, doctors recommend 18 months between the birth of one child and conception of the next pregnancy.
Women who are exclusively breastfeeding (no bottle feeding, no supplementation) are less likely to ovulate for six months, says Tarleton, complex family planning specialist at the MUSC Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. But women who are not exclusively breastfeeding typically return to normal fertility in one to two months.
So, both for mom’s health and her own desires to have — or not have — more children, it’s important to think about birth control after baby.
Sometimes doctors will assume if a woman has one child she can’t possibly be done or if she has many children that she certainly won’t want more, Tarleton says. But this is a personal, family-centered decision.
Couples who are done growing their family can opt for a permanent birth control option. Doctors urge them to be 100 percent sure of their decision. If there’s any room for doubt, women might want to consider an implant or IUD in the interim.
For women, tubal ligation — sometimes referred to as “having your tubes tied” — closes off the fallopian tubes. It is permanent sterilization. At many hospitals, this procedure can be done during delivery.
Men can have a vasectomy, which poses little risk. The procedure can be reversed, although it’s intended to be permanent, Tarleton says.
Natural family planning
Other women prefer a more natural family planning option. Some want to avoid hormonal birth control pills or devices, while other women have objections to using birth control because of their religion. The Catholic church, in particular, is opposed to any kind of contraception.
Because of her own Catholic faith Dr. Nancy Stroud trained in the Creighton Model FertilityCare System. It teaches women to observe and understand cervical mucus to chart their ovulation. Cervical mucus is one signal that ovulation is coming, she explains. Other things women tend to track, such as temperature shifts or progesterone levels, occur after ovulation – too late if you’re trying to prevent pregnancy.
This process has been studied and refined for more than 30 years, says Stroud, who works at Summerville Women’s Care. Women interested in this birth control method work with a trained instructor, learning how to observe the consistency of cervical mucus. Sticky mucus means a woman isn’t fertile; stretchy mucus is a sign of fertility.
“It’s a precise system of evaluating mucus and charting it from day to day to establish a pattern,” Stroud says.
If women adhere to the Creighton Model, it is 92 percent effective.
“It is based on the fact you have to avoid intercourse on days you’re fertile,” she says. “If you choose to have sex on a high fertile day, you have a high likelihood getting pregnant.
The Creighton Model does take more commitment than taking a daily pill, but for Catholic women or women who want a natural choice, it’s an effective option.
“I think a lot of times people fail to develop those other aspects in their relationship because they use sex as the primary demonstration of intimacy,” she adds. “But there are other ways of being intimate.”