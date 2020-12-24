Mom feels betrayed by friend who snitched on her daughter

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.