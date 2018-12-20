Mnuchin: Stock selloff 'overblown'
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that the negative market reaction following the Federal Reserve's rate hike this week was "completely overblown."
Mnuchin says the market overreacted, with computerized program trading taking over and driving stock prices down further. He told Fox Business on Thursday that he believed markets were disappointed in Powell's comments following the meeting.
The Fed boosted its key policy rate for a fourth time this year but lowered its projections for further rate hikes from three to just two. However, this failed to calm investors' concerns that the central bank is not taking into account warning signs that the economy is slowing.
Online sales keep strong pace
NEW YORK — In the run-up to Christmas, Internet shopping continues to be strong.
Online sales are up nearly 18 percent to $110.6 billion from Nov. 1 through Wednesday, compared to the year-ago period, says Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending.
Adobe expects the service allowing online shoppers to pick up at physical stores to be robust on Saturday as shoppers look for other alternatives to avoid long lines. The Saturday before Christmas is considered the second busiest day for store traffic after Black Friday, according to ShopperTrak, a technology firm. For the season to date, the buy online-pick up service is up 47 percent compared to the year ago-period, Adobe says.
Adobe predicts online sales for the two-month period will reach at least $126 billion, surpassing its original forecast of $124.1 billion.
Altria buys $13B stake in Juul
RICHMOND, Va. — Altria, one of the world's biggest tobacco companies in the world, is spending nearly $13 billion to buy a huge stake in the vape company Juul as cigarette use continues to decline.
The Marlboro maker said Thursday that it will take a 35 percent stake in Juul putting the value of the company at $38 billion, larger than Ford Motor Co., Delta Air Lines or the retail giant Target.
E-cigarettes and other vaping devices have been sold in the U.S. since 2007 and have grown into a $6.6 billion business.
Juul will remain an independent company, but it gains access to Altria's massive infrastructure and services. Namely, Altria will help Juul secure space on store shelves beside traditional cigarettes. It will also help Juul reach smokers via cigarette pack inserts and mailings.
Judge halts Boeing Brazil deal
RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian judge has for the second time in a month stalled a $5.26 billion deal between airplane manufacturers Boeing and Embraer.
The temporary injunction issued Wednesday by Judge Victorio Giuzio Neto comes three days after the companies agreed to terms. A superior court overruled a similar decision by Neto only 10 days earlier.
Boeing is to receive 80 percent of the joint venture and Embraer the remaining 20 percent. The subsidiary is expected to take on all of Embraer's commercial aviation activities.
Neto's ruling follows a petition by labor unions.
The agreement between the two companies is championed by Embraer as necessary to keep the company competitive. Workers organizations say that the joint-venture is, in fact, a sale and will move most of the business to the U.S.
$4.7B talc verdict is upheld
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri judge has denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $4.7 billion jury verdict awarded to 22 women who said the company's talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison cited evidence of what he called "particularly reprehensible conduct" by Johnson & Johnson. Burlison wrote that company executives knew of the presence of asbestos in the baby powder but misrepresented the safety of the product.
A jury in July awarded $4.14 billion in punitive damages and $550 million in compensatory damages after a six-week trial.
Johnson & Johnson said it will appeal. The company says Burlison has denied similar motions in prior cases that were ultimately overturned.
Mortgage rates slip for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week, reflecting the stock market decline and rush by investors to Treasury notes.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell slightly to 4.62 percent from to 4.63 percent last week. Rates averaged 3.94 percent a year ago.
The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans held at 4.07 percent for the second straight week, up from 3.38 percent a year ago.
Higher mortgage rates over the past year have caused home sales to drop. But mortgage rates have declined in recent weeks as fears about an economic slowdown have caused more investors to sell stocks and buy Treasury notes.
Ex-Pilot Flying J execs sentenced
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three more former executives of the largest U.S. fuel retailer have been sentenced to prison in a plot to cheat trucking companies out of millions of dollars.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Arnold Ralenkotter, Jay Stinnett and John Spiewak were sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier. They received reduced sentences for admitting guilt and working with prosecutors to convict former company president Mark Hazelwood of fraud, and two others, this year.
Ralenkotter and Spiewak each received a 21-month sentence. Stinnett was sentenced to 30 months.
The Knoxville, Tenn.-based company is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with wrongdoing.