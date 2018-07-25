It’s the return of random trivia. Most weeks Head2Head trivia has a specific theme, but every once in a while it’s fun to mix it up with questions covering a range of subjects. Our current champion is Carmen Lopez, who is a home health aide, and her opponent this week is Sean Powell, who is self-employed.
Questions
1. Who was the Roman equivalent to Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea?
2. What is the name of the upper arm bone in humans?
3. What was the name of the first manned mission to land on the moon?
4. The American writer Samuel Langhorne Clemons is better known under what pen name?
5. What is the only mammal that can truly fly?
6. In chess, how many pawns does each player start with?
7. What country is named for its location on the equator?
8. The Bill of Rights had how many amendments when it was ratified as part of the United States Constitution?
9. Who is the only former heavyweight boxing champ to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery?
10. In the classic board game Monopoly, how much does it cost to buy a railroad?
Carmen's answers
1. I thought Poseidon was the Roman one.
2. The humerus.
3. Apollo 14.
4. Mark Twain.
5. Is it a bat?
6. Six.
7. Ecuador.
8. It has the first 10.
9. Ali?
10. $500.
Sean's answers
1. Neptune.
2. Radius.
3. Apollo 11.
4. Mark Twain.
5. Bat.
6. 10.
7. Ecuador.
8. 10.
9. Joe Louis.
10. $150.
Conclusion
Sean takes over as our Head2Head trivia champion and will return next week to face a new opponent. Also, next week we’ll return to our regular themed trivia.
Correct answers
1. Neptune.
2. Humerus.
3. Apollo 11.
4. Mark Twain.
5. Bat.
6. Eight.
7. Ecuador.
8. 10.
9. Joe Louis.
10. $200.