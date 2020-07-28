Mixed reports on corporate profits drag stocks down; US home prices rise but at a slower pace

Late slump pulls Wall Street lower
NEW YORK — Stocks pulled lower on Wall Street Tuesday following a mixed set of earnings reports from dozens of big U.S. companies.
This week marks the heart of earnings reporting season for the S&P 500, and several big companies gave results that fell short of analysts' already lowered expectations as the pandemic stole customers away and increased some costs.
3M was a particularly heavy weight on the Dow Jones industrial average after dropping 4.8 percent. The maker of N95 masks and various other products for consumers and businesses reported a profit for the latest quarter that fell shy of analysts' expectations. It said sales trends have been improving this month, but it also said there's still too much uncertainty to offer forecasts for future performance.
McDonald's lost 2.5 percent after its earnings during the spring plunged by more than two-thirds from a year earlier as the pandemic kept customers away. The results were weaker than Wall Street was expecting.
Losses for big technology stocks also helped to drag the market lower. The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent are all set to testify on Capitol Hill on Wednesday as a House committee continues its investigation of Big Tech's market dominance.
"Most investors are looking through 2021 calendar year earnings, as opposed to paying too much attention to the rest of this year," Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management
Home prices rose 3.7% in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier. That's a drop from the 3.9 percent increase in April and it was a smaller gain than economists had expected. Still, home prices have risen steadily despite the pandemic and lockdowns that have badly damaged the American economy.
Phoenix led the way with a 9 percent annual gain in home prices, followed by Seattle, up 6.8 percent, and Tampa, up 6 percent. Chicago registered the smallest increase, at 1.3 percent.
The May slowdown, however, broke a streak in rising sales that stretched back to September. Craig Lazzara of S&P Dow Jones Indices said it was too soon to know if April was a high water mark, or if May was "a slight deviation from an otherwise intact trend.''
McDonald's facing bumpy recovery
CHICAGO — Business did improve for McDonald's throughout the second quarter as restrictions lifted across the globe, but the fast food giant faces a bumpy — and expensive — recovery.
McDonald's reported Tuesday that net income fell 68 percent to $484 million during the quarter. Revenue fell 30% to $3.76 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.
Of the chain's 39,000 restaurants worldwide, 96 percent are now open, compared with 75 percent at the start of the second quarter. Comparable-store sales that were down 39 percent in April were down only 12 percent by June.
The recovery is uneven, however. In some overseas markets, sales are already running ahead of 2019. In the U.S., McDonald's put on the brakes. After reopening 2,000 dining rooms with reduced seating, the company paused reopenings in early July as coronavirus cases spiked. Last week, McDonald's said it will delay dining room reopenings for at least another month and will require face masks for anyone entering its restaurants.
Consumer confidence tumbles in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in July to a reading of 92.6 as coronavirus infections spread in many parts of the country.
The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index fell from a June reading of 98.3. The weakness came from a drop in the expectations index, which measures consumer views about the short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions.
The consumer confidence index is closely watched for signals it can send about future consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
Gunmaker files for bankruptcy again
NEW YORK — Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years.
In a filing in Alabama, the nation's oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, and between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors.
In the most recent legal action this year against the Madison, N.C.-based company, families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting were granted access to the computer of the shooter.
The families are looking for evidence of the shooter's exposure to advertisements for weapons. They say Remington violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act by marketing its Bushmaster XM15-E2S, an AR-15 style weapon, to civilians.
The weapon was used to kill 20 children and six adult staff at the school.
Remington sought bankruptcy protection in 2018. It exited court protection the same year, owned by creditors.
Buffett's firm buys more BofA stock
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett's company has purchased another $400 million of Bank of America stock less than a week after buying roughly $800 million of the bank's stock.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Monday it held 998 million Bank of America shares after the latest purchases, which represents roughly 11.5 percent of the bank's stock. Berkshire bought 16.4 million shares of Bank of America stock between Thursday and Monday.
Last week, Berkshire reported buying 33.9 million shares of Bank of America stock worth about $818 million.
Even before this month's purchases, Bank of America Corp. was already the second-largest investment in Berkshire's portfolio behind only its Apple stake.
Investors follow what Berkshire buys and sells closely because of Buffett's successful track record.
Virus hurts Pfizer's 2Q sales, profit
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — Pfizer Inc. reported its second-quarter profit plunged 32 percent to $3.43 billion, mainly due to the global coronavirus pandemic limiting marketing of and new prescriptions for its medicines.
Revenue fell 11 percent compared to the same period last year to $11.8 billion, but managed to beat forecasts for $11.54 billion.
Pfizer had predicted in April that the virus would keep both patients and company sales representatives away from doctors and hospitals. Still, the biggest U.S. drugmaker by revenue posted a solid profit and nudged up parts of its 2020 financial forecast and reaffirmed the rest.
The maker of the world's top-selling vaccine, Prevnar 13 for preventing ear infections, pneumonia and related bacterial diseases, noted that the pandemic restricted doctor visits, prescriptions for new medicines and vaccination rates for many of its shots. However, it boosted sales of its medicines used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Pfizer is among the drugmakers leading the race to develop a safe, effective vaccine against the coronavirus. It's one of several drugmakers included in Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government's effort to accelerate development of multiple vaccines.
Annual tech, gadget show to be virtual
NEW YORK — CES, one of the world's biggest technology conferences, will be a virtual event in January due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from May when organizers said it would go on as a smaller gathering in Las Vegas.
The announcement Tuesday is another blow for Vegas, which, like all other U.S. tourist destinations, is suffering as people stay home or vacation locally. More than 170,00 people attended the four-day show this year in January, before COVID-19 began to spread across the U.S.
The Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, said it changed its mind as cases spiked around the world, making it impossible to hold an indoor event in January 2021. There was also uncertainty over whether employees of big tech companies would be allowed to travel by then.
Nike drops plans for Ariz. sole plant
PHOENIX — Nike said Tuesday it's withdrawing plans to make soles for its Nike Air shoes in a Phoenix suburb because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company had planned to invest $184 million in its third U.S. manufacturing line for Nike Air sneakers in Goodyear.
"We are experiencing unprecedented times and due to the COVID-19 impact we will no longer be investing in our Goodyear facility," said Greg Rossiter, a Nike spokesman.
Nike said last year it planned to open the plant in 2020. Rossiter did not say whether the plant had begun operating.
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn't make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world. The world's largest sports apparel maker said last month that its revenue fell 38 percent to $6.31 billion in the three-month period ending May 31.