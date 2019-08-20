Stock indexes snap 3-day rally
NEW YORK — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Tuesday after another slide in bond yields and a mixed batch of corporate earnings weighed on the market.
The selling pulled every major sector lower, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500. Financial sector stocks bore the brunt of the decline as investors reacted to lower yields.
Home Depot climbed after the home improvement retailer reported earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts.
Facebook rolls out blocking tool
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets users block the social network from gathering information about them on outside websites and apps.
The social media giant said Tuesday that it is adding a place where users can see the activity that Facebook tracks outside its service. If they want, they can turn it off. The feature will be available in South Korea, Ireland and Spain on Tuesday and in other countries later on.
Airlines expect record holiday crowds
WASHINGTON — Airlines expect record crowds over the week-long Labor Day period.
The trade group Airlines for America forecast Tuesday that 17.5 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. That's 2.5 million passengers a day and a 4% increase over the same week last year.
The busiest day is expected on Friday, Aug. 30, when the group forecasts just under 3 million people will board a U.S. airline.
The airline group says carriers have added seats even though Southwest, American and United have canceled thousands of flights while their Boeing 737 Max planes remain grounded.
Transportation Department figures show that travel demand has been strong all year, with fares at or near record lows, after adjusting for inflation. The numbers don't include extra fees.
Uber plans 3,000-worker Dallas hub
DALLAS — Uber will receive a $24 million incentive package from Texas officials and open a new administrative hub in Dallas, bringing with it about 3,000 jobs, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.
The offices that will open in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas will house various corporate functions, officials said.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Dallas was the first city in Texas where the Uber ride-sharing app became available in 2012. He says, "Texas has been a hub of innovation for our platform."
The jobs created by the regional hub will result in a $400 million annual payroll, officials said.
Huawei founder weighs in on sanctions
SHENZHEN, China — Huawei's founder says the biggest impact of U.S. sanctions on the company will be on American vendors that sell it chips and other components.
Ren Zhengfei says in an AP interview that he doesn't expect the curbs on sales of U.S. chips and other technology will end soon due to the political climate in Washington. He said he doesn't want relief from the U.S. sanctions if it requires China to make concessions in its tariff war with the U.S.