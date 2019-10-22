Stock indexes slip on mixed earnings
NEW YORK — A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended Tuesday with stocks closing lower after a technology sector-led sell-off strengthened toward the end of the day.
That late-afternoon burst of selling erased modest gains for the market, which was coming off two weeks of gains.
The major indexes wavered for much of the day between small gains and losses as investors weighed a mixed batch of earnings reports from McDonald's, Procter & Gamble and other big companies.
"We're still waiting to see how earnings season shakes out," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management. "There have been some winners and some losers. There's been a couple of misses."
Under Armour CEO giving up post
BALTIMORE — Under Armour founder Kevin Plank will step down as CEO in the new year to become the company's executive chairman and brand chief.
Patrik Frisk, who became president and chief operating officer two years ago, will be the athletic gear company's second CEO since it was founded in 1996. The 56-year-old Frisk will report to Plank and will take a seat on the board.
Under Armour Inc. has threatened Nike, landing major deals with Major League Baseball and star athletes like the NBA's Stephen Curry. But it also faces threats of its own, like the growing popularity of athleisure wear, clothing that can be worn at work and the yoga studio.
Last year Under Armour said that it was cutting about 400 jobs as part of its restructuring efforts. The company began streamlining in 2017 after explosive sales growth petered out as consumers shifted some of their dollars toward active lifestyle brands like Lululemon.
McDonald's sales feed on deliveries
CHICAGO — Surging demand for delivery is pushing comparable-store sales higher at McDonald's, but it's coming at a cost.
Quarterly earnings at the Chicago company were flat at $2.11 per share. Wall Street was looking for per-share earnings of $2.21, according to FactSet.
The burger giant said global sales rose 5.9 percent at restaurants open at least 13 months. That was better than the 5.4 percent increase analysts were expecting, according to a survey by FactSet. In the U.S., comparable sales were up 4.8 percent.
Just over half of McDonald's Corp. restaurants offer delivery and it's dropping off orders to more than a million customers each day. The company partnered with DoorDash in the quarter to make deliveries in the U.S.
But it's been costly to promote those efforts. McDonald's is also undergoing expensive store renovations, in part to have dedicated delivery and mobile ordering spaces.
McDonald's is also investing heavily in new technology to provide faster service. Last month, it acquired a Silicon Valley voice recognition startup called Apprente, with an eye toward using it to take orders at drive-thru windows. And earlier this year it bought Dynamic Yield, a startup that will help it provide customized recommendations at drivethru windows based on things like weather and restaurant traffic.
Third-quarter revenue was $5.4 billion, the company said, just shy of Wall Street's forecast of $5.49 billion.
UPS gains from online orders
ATLANTA — UPS is reporting strong third quarter earnings with e-commerce driving volumes higher, particularly next-day service.
Next-day air delivery volumes jumped almost 24 percent in the three month period.
The Atlanta company on Tuesday reported net income of $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, per-share earnings were $2.07, a penny better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $18.32 billion, also edging out expectations.
Yet United Parcel Service Inc. stuck to its full-year profit projection of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.
Best Buy offers next-day delivery
NEW YORK — Best Buy is firing the latest salvo in the holiday shipping wars with a new option: next day shipping — with no minimum order.
The offer announced Tuesday follows moves by Walmart and online leader Amazon, which started rolling out the service earlier this year.
Best Buy says the next day service covers thousands of items but excludes bigger items like TVs and refrigerators.
Earlier this year, Amazon upgraded its free shipping options for Amazon Prime members who pay $119 a year. It covers more than 10 million items. Walmart rolled out next day delivery this past spring.
The move by Best Buy will only increase pressure on other rivals that are already investing in millions of dollars to shorten the delivery window.
Macy's to stop selling real fur
NEW YORK — Macy's Inc. says it will stop selling real fur by the end of its fiscal year 2020 at its namesake stores, Bloomingdale's, as well as at its discount outlets.
The department store chain also will close its fur vaults and salons.
Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette says company representatives have regularly met with the Humane Society of the United States and other non-governmental groups. Macy's store label brands are already fur free.
The retailer says that the rise of new fabric technology like faux fur will make the transition easier.
Macy's follows such companies as Ralph Lauren and Burberry in dropping real fur.
Nike CEO to step down in January
NEW YORK — Nike says its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down early next year.
He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay.
Parker, who has been CEO since 2006, will become executive chairman of the board.
The Oregon-based sneaker seller says the changes will happen Jan. 13. Donahoe is the current president and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its board of directors.
Approval sought for Alzheimer's drug
WASHINGTON — The drugmaker Biogen Inc. says it will seek federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer's disease, a landmark step toward finding a treatment that can alter the course of the most common form of dementia.
The announcement Tuesday was a surprise because the company earlier this year stopped two studies of the drug when partial results suggested it was not working. The company said a new analysis suggests the drug helped reduce a decline of thinking skills at the highest dose.
The drug, called aducanumab, aims to help the body clear harmful plaques from the brain. Biogen is developing it with a Japan-based Eisai Co. Ltd.
Bank to hire more with criminal pasts
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. is announcing an expansion of its policy to hire more people with criminal records, potentially giving more former offenders a second chance to find work.
The bank said it plans to spend $7 million to support programs in Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, New York City, Nashville, Tennessee, and Delaware that work with people with criminal backgrounds to develop career skills. The bank already stopped putting questions about a person's criminal background on its applications and each year hires 2,100 people in the U.S. with criminal backgrounds.
JPMorgan also plans to add the issue to its public policy agenda. It will also push financial and federal regulators to allow more hiring of those with criminal backgrounds.
Verizon offers free year of Disney+
NEW YORK — Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up.
The offer extends to certain new and existing unlimited 4G and 5G customers as well as the vast majority of new home-internet customers.
The promotion beginning Nov. 12 will provide access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and other content. Disney+ plans to release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries in its first year, including a remake of "Lady and the Tramp."
High prices weigh on Sept. home sales
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales fell 2.2% in September, as rising home prices and lower inventories have stifled buyers.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that homes sold last month declined at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.38 million units, ending two months of sales gains. Existing-home sales are up 3.9 percent from a year ago, but September's stumble shows the limits of the boost that declining mortgage rates had been providing.
"Even today's low mortgage rates and healthy jobs situation can't overcome the lack of inventory of homes below $300,000," said Robert Frick, an economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Fortunately, the long-term outlook for housing is better, as housing starts and permits are increasing, meaning there will be more homes on the market in the months ahead."
Homebuyers have been hamstrung by a shortage of available properties this year, especially at the lower-priced end of the market.
Report: SoftBank takes over WeWork
NEW YORK — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that WeWork is being taken over by the Japanese investment bank that invested billions in the company before its botched effort to go public.
The shared-office space company is facing a severe cash crunch with its valuation, what investors are willing to pay for shares, plunging.
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources it did not identify, reported Tuesday that WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann will walk away with close to $2 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group if he severs ties with the company.
SoftBank is WeWork's largest investor.
Neumann, who resigned as CEO last month, will step down from the board as part of the deal, the paper reported. WeWork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.