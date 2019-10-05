MOUNT PLEASANT - The Saturday morning rain had softened the clay court at LTP Tennis, pushing the start of play back nearly an hour. But the fans still got more than their money's worth.
Actually, there wasn't a fee. All was free for the ITF World Tennis Tour $60K singles semifinals and doubles final at LTP Tennis.
Although only 5-4, Grace Min mastered the situation with her sheer power, ping-pong like returns and drop shots. But former Charleston junior Ellie Halbauer fought to the very end, only to suffer a 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 loss.
"She (Min) played well the whole match," said the 22-year-old Halbauer, who was seeking her second straight fall ITF final at LTP. "She is good at redirecting shots and staying on the baseline. That's why so many balls came back so fast."
The scorching heat that the bright sun had generated all week was hidden behind the clouds. It was total war for 2 hours and 10 minutes, each player trying to outhit the other.
In the end, after Halbauer had rallied from 5-2 down to deadlock the set at 5, Min pulled out a drop shot to win the 11th game, then delivered three more drop shots in the decisive 12th game, the last one ending the match as Halbauer netted a forehand while trying to return the drop shot.
"In juniors I was more of a counter-puncher," Min said. "But I tried to play aggressively and mix in my slices and drop shots today. The drop shots really paid off in the end. I love clay courts."
Min gave credit to former training partner Halbauer at the Orlando USTA national campus for her array of torrid backhands to her forehand corner the last two sets.
The 25-year-old Min from Orlando, Fla., now faces the obstacle of trying to slow down big No. 2 seed Caroline Dolehide in Sunday's 11:30 a.m. singles final.
Dolehide powered through an easy first set against injured world's No. 1 junior Maria Osorio Serrano of Colombia, then got a gift when the 5-5 third seed retired while trailing 6-1, 4-3.
Top seeds Anna Danilina of Russia and former University of Florida star Ingrid Need needed only 51 minutes to take the doubles title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over fourth seeds Vladica Babic of Montenegro and former University of Tennessee All-American Caitlin Whoriskey.
