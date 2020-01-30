The United States Navy Band is coming to Charleston during a 20-city tour in 2020.
The signature outreach program of the U.S. Navy features a concert band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group.
The concert band has been performing public concerts for more than 95 years, and the music ranges from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.
The ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University.
All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on family-friendly concert tours around the country, and all shows are free and open to the public.