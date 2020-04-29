Top Marine responds after SC Confederate group angered about ban on battle flag

The Marine Corps' top officer has detailed why he banned the Confederate battle flag from bases across the country, a month after a South Carolina heritage group called the policy "appalling."

Earlier this year, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger asked officers to create a policy to remove Confederate-related paraphernalia from all of the branch’s bases. When news of the policy leaked last month, many heritage groups, including South Carolina's Sons of Confederate Veterans, were outraged.

Berger, responding to criticism and news reports, posted a letter to Twitter last week reinforcing his decision.

“I have determined it is time to act to exclude from our Corps public displays of the battle flag carried by the Confederate Army during the American Civil War,” Berger wrote. "In doing so, I am mindful that many people believe that flag to be symbol of heritage or regional pride. But I am also mindful of the feelings of pain and rejection of those who inherited the cultural memory and present effects of the scourge of slavery in our country."

Last month, when news of the paraphernalia ban was spreading, Jamie Graham felt the need to speak out.

As the S.C. Division commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a retired Army soldier, he said he thought the Marine Corps' new policy is misguided.

“I find it appalling that the commandant would do that,” Graham said last month. “Many of the Marines are Southerners who have a Confederate ancestor. Their memory should not be tarnished by foolishness.”

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

South Carolina's SCV has more than 3,000 members across more than 60 camps statewide, according to its website and it's the state's largest heritage group.

The military has subtly recognized the Confederacy over the years. Three of the largest bases in the world — Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Benning in Georgia — are named for Confederate generals.

Ten Army bases have their namesake after Confederate leaders. A 2017 study by the Congressional Research Service found there were no Navy or Marine Corps bases named for Confederate military leaders.

Berger's concern over Confederate symbols comes at a tense time in the military where nationalist ideas are expressed among the ranks.

More than one-third of all active-duty troops and more than half of minority service members say they have personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideologically driven racism within the ranks, according to a February survey of active-duty personnel conducted by the Military Times.

“We are a warfighting organization, an elite institution of warriors who depend on each other to win the tough battles. Anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion must be addressed head-on,” Berger wrote. "That means I must identify symbols or subcultures that degrade the cohesion that combat demands of us."