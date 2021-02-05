This Citadel ROTC instructor just became a Guardian in the new US Space Force

For 25 years, Col. Matthew Morand wore the Air Force patch on his military uniform.

But in January, the ROTC instructor at The Citadel was told by his superiors he needed to transfer to the newly created Space Force because of his long background working with satellites and missiles. Otherwise, he wouldn't be able to stay with the Air Force.

At first, the 1995 alumnus of the historic military college in Charleston was taken aback by the change. But to him, the decision to join the new branch was a no brainer.

"I love space," Morand said. "So there's no reason I wouldn't have done it. I'm excited to do this new opportunity."

Morand is one of roughly 16,000 new Space Force service members — dubbed by the Pentagon as Guardians — who are dedicated to protecting U.S. and allied interests in space.

Since the Space Force is a branch under the Air Force, Morand kept his pension, his rank and his accolades.

Space Force was created when the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2019. It is the first new military service in more than 70 years, following the establishment of the U.S. Air Force in 1947.

Then-President Donald Trump prioritized creating a Space Force during his one-term. Following Joe Biden's victory in November, some people were concerned about the longevity of the newly created branch.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

"President Trump kind of just said, 'Hey, we're gonna go do this … ,' " Morand said. "And so there was a concern: How will this go when that transfer, the transition of the presidency, happens? But I think we're on stable ground."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Feb. 3 the U.S. Space Force "absolutely" has the "full support of the Biden administration."

Morand started his military career in the Air Force following his graduation from The Citadel in 1995. He eventually became a space officer in the branch, focused on missile and satellite missions.

But over the summer, he was tasked with running The Citadel's Air Force ROTC program. As a native of South Carolina with family that still lives in the state, he was eager to return to his roots.

The 2019-2020 school year was the first opportunity for Citadel cadets to commission into the Space Force. Granted, many already had their career paths lined up. But Morand is optimistic that more students will look into joining the branch this year.

At least six juniors have already talked to Morand about commissioning with the Space Force when they graduate.

"Eventually I think we're going to have more sophomores and even more freshmen because it's going to be this new shiny cool thing," Morand said. "I'm here because I love what I do in the space business, and I like telling them stories to get them excited about it."