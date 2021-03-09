You are the owner of this article.
The Coast Guard's historic Cutter Eagle scheduled to arrive in Charleston on March 12

  • Updated
U.S Coast Guard Barque Eagle
The U.S Coast Guard Barque is expected to arrive in Charleston on Friday. File/Staff

The flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, the tall ship Eagle, is scheduled to arrive in Charleston on March 12 and will offer free exhibits to the public through March. 14. 

The 295-foot ship is the only active-duty sailing vessel in America's military. It primarily serves as a classroom for cadets at the Coast Guard Academy and candidates from the service branch's officer candidate school.

The historic boat also tours the coastline and makes port in various cities as a hands-on method to teach guardsmen about navigation. 

The ship was constructed in 1936 in Hamburg, Germany, and was originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by that country's navy. The vessel later became a war reparation for the United States following World War II and was renamed the Eagle after it was put in American command. 

It has been used as a training vessel for future Coast Guard officers since 1946. 

The vessel will tie up at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal, 196 Concord St. 

Pier-side tours and conversations with officer candidates will be available to the public between 1-4 p.m. March 12 to 14. Due to COVID-19, tours of the ship won't be available like years past. Residents can find updates on the ship at the United States Coast Guard Barque Eagle Facebook page.

Charleston port preparing to host its latest biggest mega-ship

Lt. Will Singletary, a native of Charleston and a 2013 graduate of The Citadel, is currently serving as the navigator of the vessel and will bring it back to his hometown this weekend. 

This is the second high-profile military ship scheduled to arrive in Charleston this week. The Army's Maj. Gen. Robert Smalls (LSV-8) is also set to arrive sometime between March 10 and March 11 in the Holy City. 

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Thomas Novelly is a political reporter based in Charleston. He also covers the military community and veterans throughout South Carolina. Previously, he wrote for the Courier Journal in Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

