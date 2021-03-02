Soldiers at Fort Jackson add yoga to basic training routine as part of military study

COLUMBIA — Some of the recent basic training graduates at Fort Jackson slogged through relentless weekly ruck marches, countless days of marksmanship tests on the firing range and drill sergeants yelling in their ears.

But for those nearly 1,000 trainees, there was also a peaceful routine of daily yoga and meditation.

In one of the largest yoga studies ever conducted by the military, a battalion of Fort Jackson soldiers was tasked with doing daily poses led by a certified instructor.

Additionally, there were two-hour "mindfulness sessions" to help them de-stress and relax before tucking into their bunks.

The 10-week pilot program, which ended late last year, was led by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training in Virginia. It came about as the military looks to modernize physical training by experimenting with programs like yoga and CrossFit as more Americans are unable to meet the required fitness requirements.

While yoga and meditation is deeply connected to Hindu and Buddhist practices, the lessons were taught without religious references.

At first, many soldiers, including Pfc. Lina Alani, a trainee in 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, were skeptical. But after a few weeks the troops got into the flow of it, and even bonded with their comrades.

“After attending the first two weeks of yoga I started really enjoying and benefiting from the positions that we were put in during the training,” Alani told the Army post's newspaper, The Fort Jackson Leader. "I got to know the platoon really well during those sessions."

The pilot program consisted of 1,800 soldiers. Half of them went through the daily routine of two 15-minute yoga sessions before and after physical activity, as well as two hours of guided mindfulness sessions — guided meditation exercises that focus on reflection, breathing and contemplation — for the first four weeks of training.

The other half was the control group and did traditional basic training exercises.

Col. Kevin Bigelman, the director of Holistic Health and Fitness at the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, said it's too early to see if the findings were statistically significant in helping soldiers run farther, shoot straighter and march longer.

Bigelman told The Post and Courier the feedback they heard from trainees was mostly positive.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

"One said they saw mindfulness as effective," Bigelman said. "Primarily during physical training before going to bed, and it helped combat nerves at the obstacle course, on the range and dealing with homesickness."

Many of the trainees said the mindfulness sessions, narrated by a recording or led by a certified instructor, were the most beneficial part of the pilot program.

Base leaders, like Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, agree.

“As leaders we tend to put a lot of stress on soldiers, but we never teach them how to deal with stress," Tavernier told the Leader. "Mindfulness is not just about being a better soldier, it is about becoming a better person.”

The changes to the Army's traditional physical training has been a slow-moving but necessary process, according to the Department of Defense.

Pentagon data from 2017 indicates 71 percent of young Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible to serve in the military, with at least 59 percent of those men and women excluded because of health issues or inadequate physical fitness.

Since 1980, the Army has used three tests to determine if men and women are able to do their duties: a two-mile run, pushups and situps.

In 2019, the branch began sampling the Army Combat Fitness Test, which used CrossFit-type exercises such as leg tucks and medicine ball throws to gauge physical readiness.

While the new workout was expected to become the test of record in October, the service made the decision last March to delay the start date due to COVID-19.

Not everyone has been receptive. There's been a widespread amount of criticism of the new routines from older servicemembers and worries that the test is inequitable for men and women.

Bigelman said there will always be critics when training changes. But, ultimately, he thinks the new routines will help build better servicemembers.

"We're trying to improve the individual soldier," Bigelman said. "And really, we're trying to take care of their health and fitness, and optimize their physical and non-physical performance. So I think trying new experiences like yoga and mindfulness is beneficial."