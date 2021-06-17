SC's Nancy Mace, Tom Rice join Democrat-led vote to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, and U.S. Rep. Tim Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, were part of the small group of Republicans who voted to repeal the nearly two-decade-old war powers measure given to the president following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The bill proposed by U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., ends the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force — known as AUMF — that gave then-President George W. Bush the go-ahead to invade Iraq. Ahead of the vote, the effort had more than 130 co-sponsors.

Mace is one of only nine Republicans listed as a co-sponsor of the bill. The freshman congresswoman told The Post and Courier returning those war powers back to Congress is a major victory.

"It's been abused by Republicans and Democrats over the last two decades," Mace said in relation to the June 17 vote. "It's not one side or the other. What I found in Congress is when someone gets power, sometimes that power gets abused."

Rice, who didn't co-sponsor the legislation but did vote to repeal the AUMF, said he wanted to restore war powers to Congress like the Founding Fathers intended.

"The outdated 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force has kept our country in foreign conflict for far too long," Rice said. "My vote today restores the role of Congress in declaring war and helps to put a stop to the endless wars the U.S. has been fighting in the Middle East for decades.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, also voted to end the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force. Every other member of South Carolina's delegation in the House voted to keep the war powers resolution. In total, 219 Democrats and 49 Republicans voted to repeal the measure.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Lexington, was a part of the large Republican majority that wanted to keep the AUMF in place. He told The Post and Courier in a statement that repealing the resolution without a replacement causes a risk to national security.

"Repeal of the 2002 AUMF without a replacement is a deeply flawed idea and a dangerous mistake given our current global threats," Wilson said. "We must have all tools at our disposal to ensure our troops can protect American families at home and succeed in the Global War on Terrorism by defeating mass murderers overseas.”

The repeal of AUMF is the latest example of how Washington is trying to address America's long-standing role in Iraq and Afghanistan and how samplings of Republicans and Democrats believe it is necessary to diminish war powers from the White House and return that role back to Congress.

A similar bill in the Senate is scheduled to get a vote June 22 in the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., supported repealing the 2002 AUMF and said he'd bring the matter to the floor for a vote this year.

Additionally, President Joe Biden supported an end to the 2002 AUMF.

“The administration supports the repeal of the 2002 AUMF, as the United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF as a domestic legal basis, and repeal of the 2002 AUMF would likely have minimal impact on current military operations,” the White House said in a statement earlier this week.