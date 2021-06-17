SC's Nancy Mace joins Democrat-led effort in voting to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, was one of a handful of Republicans who voted on June 17 to repeal the nearly two-decade-old war powers measure given to the president following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The bill proposed by U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., ends the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force — known as AUMF — that gave then-President George W. Bush the go-ahead to invade Iraq. Ahead of the vote, the effort had more than 130 co-sponsors.

Mace is one of only nine Republicans listed as a co-sponsor the bill. The freshman congresswoman told The Post and Courier returning those war powers back to Congress is a major victory.

"It's been abused by Republicans and Democrats over the last two decades," Mace said. "It's not one side or the other. What I found in Congress is when someone gets power, sometimes that power gets abused."

In total, 219 Democrats and 49 Republicans voted to repeal the measure.

The repeal of AUMF is the latest example of how Washington is trying to address America's long-standing role in Iraq and Afghanistan and how samplings of Republicans and Democrats believe it is necessary to diminish war powers from the White House and return that role back to Congress.

A similar bill in the Senate is scheduled to get a vote June 22 in the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., supported repealing the 2002 AUMF and said he'd bring the matter to the floor for a vote this year.

Additionally, President Joe Biden supported an end to the 2002 AUMF.

“The administration supports the repeal of the 2002 AUMF, as the United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF as a domestic legal basis, and repeal of the 2002 AUMF would likely have minimal impact on current military operations,” the White House said in a statement earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.