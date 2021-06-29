SC's Katie Arrington put on leave by Pentagon after concerns she disclosed classified info

Katie Arrington, a former South Carolina congressional candidate who went on to work for the Pentagon, is being investigated by the Department of Defense for an alleged disclosure of classified information, according to her attorney.

Arrington is the chief information security officer for the Pentagon’s Acquisition and Sustainment Office, and she has a high-profile role spearheading a new cybersecurity initiative for defense contractors. She has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation and has not been fired.

On May 11, Arrington was informed "her security clearance for access to classified information is being suspended” as “a result of a reported Unauthorized Disclosure of Classified Information and subsequent removal of access by the National Security Agency,” according to a memo shared with Bloomberg News.

The memo, from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, also asserts "If this preliminary decision becomes final, you will not be eligible for access to classified information” or “assignments to duties that have been designated national security sensitive," the Bloomberg report said.

Washington D.C.-based attorney Mark Zaid, is representing Arrington. He confirmed the contents and validity of the memo to The Post and Courier.

But Zaid added that the Department of Defense is not being clear about what the allegations are and said it is standard practice to place someone on administrative leave amid an investigation. Arrington has not been fired and her security clearance has not been revoked, but her access has been limited, which means she can't do her job.

"I only know what was in the memo and I know that NSA is raising the concerns," Zaid said in an interview with The Post and Courier June 29. "There is an allegation of disclosure of classified information."

Zaid did not share specifics about the allegations. Arrington did not respond to a phone call or text messages on June 29.

Jessica Maxwell, a Department of Defense spokeswoman, confirmed to The Post and Courier that Arrington has been placed on leave.

Maxwell gave no other information except to say "out of respect for her privacy, we cannot discuss the details of timeline. The DoD does not comment on personnel issues."

Arrington is a former Republican South Carolina lawmaker who represented the Summerville area in the state House of Representatives. She ran for Congress in 2018 but ultimately lost her bid to Democrat Joe Cunningham in the midterm elections.

Shortly after her election loss, she took on her job with the Department of Defense in January 2019. Her appointment came from Ellen Lord, who at the time was the Pentagon’s undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment — the department's top weapons buyer.

During her 2018 congressional campaign Arrington frequently cited her cybersecurity and defense industry background. She has previously worked as a director of technology at a firm called Centuria. Also, she was an account manager at Benefitfocus and was vice president of sales at Dispersive Technologies, a cybersecurity solutions provider.

She also served on both the executive board of the state’s chapter of Women in Defense, a networking group for women who work in national defense and security, as well as the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, a business association focused on raising the profile of the region’s defense industry.