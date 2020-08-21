SC veterans rely on postal service for medications by mail, causing worry about delays

Robert Coleman is used to waiting for mail. But the Marine Corps veteran and James Island resident said he wasn't expecting the refill for his arthritis prescription to be held up for so long especially because he ordered it "about a month ago."

Other veterans in the Lowcountry have passed their concerns on to the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Charleston Democrat who is a member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

His staff reports receiving several complaints from retired service members expressing worry about how political gamesmanship and financial trouble might affect their prescriptions.

"Lowcountry seniors and veterans rely on the USPS to deliver life-saving prescriptions and pay their bills, small businesses rely on the USPS to receive supplies and conduct commerce, and voters rely on the USPS to vote safely and securely,"Cunningham said in a statement.

"We urgently need legislation to fund the USPS and reverse the Postmaster General’s destructive actions," he added.

The Palmetto State has the ninth highest military retiree population in the nation and is home to more than 400,000 veterans, according to the South Carolina Military Base Task Force. More than 80 percent of these men and women receive medication through the mail.

While veterans and advocates are raising concerns nationwide about delays in medication delivery, others report it hasn't been a widespread issue in South Carolina so far.

Tonya Lobbestael, a spokeswoman at Charleston's Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, said there haven't been reports of delays in the Holy City.

Charleston's Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy has shipped an estimated 172,000 packages in the last three months with an average delivery time of around two days, she said. Additionally, she said there were no delays from medicine sent by mail, which can take three to five days on average.

But advocates are still keeping their guard up and are monitoring the potential problems with mail delivery.

Maj. Gen. William F. Grimsley, South Carolina's secretary of Veterans’ Affairs, told The Post and Courier he "has not heard a significant amount of complaints so far" relating to delays in mailing medication. He added that he has been speaking to congressmen and senators to stay up-to-date on the situation.

"We need to be aware of this and we need to watch this very closely," Grimsley said.

Also watching is Cunningham's November opponent, Republican Nancy Mace, who said "while we figure out the best way to secure things, like our ballots, we should also ensure the mail continues to run well."

She passed the blame on Democrats saying they "have a lot of nerve criticizing when they’re part of the problem" and pointed out that a GOP proposal being held up in the house would forgive a $10 billion loan the Trump administration issued the USPS last month.

The VA mailed out more than 125 million prescriptions in the last fiscal year alone, according to the department's budget submission for 2021. More veterans have grown dependent on getting their medicine delivered during the coronavirus pandemic, as many hospitals observe social distancing measures.

At the same time, there have been recent service disruptions and operational cutbacks which have drawn accusations from Democrats that President Donald Trump's administration is holding back necessary funding and fast service to slow down the system for electoral gain. The commander in chief has denied political motivations relating to postal service funding.

This has lead to scattered reports of issues with mail delivery.

Coleman said he typically receives medication through the mail. He added that the weeks long delay has been inconvenient for him, but that he can also acquire the medication through a nearby pharmacy if need be.

Scott Nowaczck, a Marine Corps veteran and the vice president of the South Carolina American Postal Workers Union, said he has picked up on complaints, some of which have been related to veterans not getting mail. Overall, he knows there are delays in service.

"It is going out late," he said. "If it's not getting off the dock, then people aren't getting their mail. And if it doesn't leave on the truck, it's there another day."

This week, the VA confirmed to Disabled American Veterans, one of the country's largest nonprofit organizations benefiting former servicemembers, the department had been delayed in delivering medications by an average of almost 25 percent nationwide over the past year.

"It is simply unacceptable that America’s veterans, particularly those who were injured or made ill in defense of this country, should face the prospect of not receiving necessary medications in a timely manner considering such delays can be the difference between health and sickness, or even worse," DAV National Commander Stephen Whitehead said in a statement.

The Postal Service is an integral service for military retirees. It employs more than 97,000 veterans and is one of the largest employers in the nation for those who have folded up their fatigues.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement Tuesday that planned service reductions and other cost-cutting initiatives will be suspended. The changes were announced prior to the official's testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday and before the House Oversight Committee Monday.

Organizations such as the Union Veterans Council, a national labor and workers rights group, are skeptical. William Attig, the executive director of the council, wrote a letter to congressional and Senate leaders Thursday calling for increased funding for the service.

"Even if Postmaster General DeJoy’s changes are delayed until after the election, attacking the Postal Service still will put veterans at risk," he said. "Cuts to the Postal Service will take away quality career options and benefits from disabled veterans. It would be a disgrace to leave behind those who have served our country in the dust."

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on legislation Saturday that includes $25 billion in additional USPS funding and would explicitly prohibit any operational changes made this year that impede service.