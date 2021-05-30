SC veterans and families reflect on those who died as America withdraws from Afghanistan

EASLEY — Curt Austin doesn't like to stay in his hometown on Memorial Day weekend.

It has been eight years since his son, Pfc. Barrett Austin, took his last breath at a hospital in Germany after being wounded by a roadside bomb in the Maidan Wardak Province of Afghanistan.

The 20-year-old was the only soldier in the four-person Army vehicle convoy who died in the attack.

Since his death in 2013, Curt and his wife Yolanda continue to receive an outpouring of support from the community. It's appreciated, but it's also what makes Memorial Day difficult each year. It's that buildup of seemingly constant reminders from the media, politicians, radio ads, furniture stores and even strangers on the street that create a storm of painful memories around the solemn holiday.

For the Austin family, they've found it helps to have some time away from it all.

"As great as people are, it's just kind of difficult to be around them right now," Curt Austin said. "Around this time, psychologically, we're trying to just escape and have that time alone with our close family."

Barrett Austin was one of 41 service members from South Carolina who died in Afghanistan since U.S. boots touched the ground in 2001, according to a review of data from Military Times and iCasualties.org.

They came from all walks and towns like Aiken and Anderson. They called places like Spartanburg and Summerville home. And in communities from the Upstate to the Lowcountry residents still remember their sons and daughters who chose to serve in America's longest war.

Additionally, five graduates from The Citadel who didn't originally hail from The Palmetto State also perished doing their duty in the Afghan region.

All 46 left behind family, friends, comrades and loved ones in the years following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that spawned the war in Afghanistan, some 7,300 miles away from South Carolina. But in the coming weeks, America's time in Afghanistan will reach an end. By Sept. 11, after roughly 20 years in country, President Joe Biden has promised that all U.S. forces will be out of the region. But the move has also brought intense speculation.

Some military and political experts wonder if the sudden lack of a U.S. presence could lead to more instability in the region amid questions whether the nearly two-decade mission was a success.

The Fallen

Capt. Daniel G. McCollum, a Marine, was the first South Carolinian to die during America's operations in Afghanistan, according to casualty data.

The 29-year-old Richland County native was flying in a KC-130 Hercules air tanker on Jan. 9, 2002, when it grazed a mountain peak and it caught fire and the aircraft plummeted into a mountainside in southwest Pakistan.

The first South Carolinian to die in combat in Afghanistan was 30-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Tony B. Olaes, a Walhalla resident who served as a Special Forces combat medic.

He died on Sept. 20, 2004, when his patrol vehicle was ambushed by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades in Shkin, Afghanistan. Olaes was the first combat casualty from Oconee County since the U.S. invaded Panama in 1989.

The most recent casualty from South Carolina was in 2020, when National Guard 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg, died from a non-combat-related incident at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. No more information has been released by the Pentagon about his cause of death.

Of the 41 men from South Carolina who died in Afghanistan, at least 14 perished in non-hostile incidents ranging from illness, vehicle rollovers, helicopter crashes and suicide.

The death toll in Afghanistan has come to 2,312 U.S. military personnel since 2001. That includes 2,218 service members who died during the original mission, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the 94 who have died since the creation of the training mission, known as Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, at the end of 2014.

And, notably, the conflict in Afghanistan is one of the first to stretch generations.

A 2019 cover of Time magazine featured then-17-year-old Marine Corps recruit Gregory Grammer on the cover. The Myrtle Beach teenager was as old as the war he was training to enter.

Maj. Ed Sutton, a Charleston Air Force Reserve pilot with the 701st Airlift Squadron who deployed to Afghanistan multiple times, said when he heard the U.S. was leaving Afghanistan he felt a sense of relief. He said American forces have laid the groundwork for some positive change, but believes it's time to leave before another generation gets caught there.

"There's a lot of reflection going on with the conclusion," Sutton said. "But everything has to come to an end. We were there longer than we were in Vietnam. Two decades is a long time; you got sons going to the same areas their dads did."

Wait and see

Foreign policy experts, military strategists and politicians have differing views on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Buket Oztas, an assistant professor of politics and international affairs at Furman University, said the military presence was likely successful in the short-term, but the long-term objective was not.

"If our purpose was to eliminate all Taliban presence and perhaps establish a successful democracy, we can say that we definitely failed in that particular goal," Oztas said. "But if the goal was to perhaps reduce the imminent threat to the United States, then yes, we were definitely successful."

Notably, former President Donald Trump and Biden shared a similar policy objective in wishing to withdraw from Afghanistan. Oztas said this shows, while there may be disagreements about the semantics, leaving the region has popular bipartisan support.

"I think, for the first time, we are seeing that kind of an agreement on the issue, even though we disagree about why this is problematic, or what should be done about it," Oztas said. "We tend to disagree about what comes next, or whether we are arguing or debating or negotiating with Taliban. But everyone seems to accept the fact that as you know, this is a costly war."

Other policy experts such as retired Army Maj. Gen. John G. Ferrari, who now works as a fellow with the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington, D.C., believe the lack of an American presence is risky.

As a 32-year Army veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan, he said the mission became personal for him. And he pointed out how he doesn't want to see that work crumble.

"When I was over there, I was helping to train and equip the Afghan army and police," Ferrari said. "And you get to know those Afghans who are brave who are trying to start families, change their country for the better, and to give all their kids an opportunity that we want our kids to have, and you've got to feel for them. I worry, because, I'm not sure it ends well."

Sacrifice, and lingering trauma

South Carolina's Afghanistan veterans have lost a lot of friends along the way.

Danny Cruz, a former S.C. Army National Guard helicopter pilot who had three deployments to the area, said he is glad to see American forces leave. Cruz said he believes the U.S. did some good but that there truly is no way to fix Afghanistan.

Cruz added that the news of the withdrawal in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day made him sentimental and he thinks about those who didn't make it back.

"I think about my brothers that made the ultimate sacrifice over there," Cruz said. "And with us pulling out, in a way, I feel sad for those guys. Because they're never coming home. Once we close the book on Afghanistan, I don't want to forget about them."

Capt. Gary Jaffe, a Citadel graduate and Air Force veteran with multiple tours to the region under his belt, said he took the news of the withdrawal with "cautious optimism." He thinks it's time to leave, and is worried about the long-term stability of Afghanistan. But he also acknowledges the economic, social and humanitarian good the military did for the locals.

"I think there were a lot of successes if you were paying attention," Jaffe said. "There were a lot of birthdays and graduations missed because of the mission."

During the nearly two decades of presence in Afghanistan, American forces and sources helped build bridges and roads, bolstered the local economy with the dollar and rekindled women's rights and education opportunities in the region, Jaffe said.

Now, Jaffe said, it's time to see if the groundwork they laid will stick when America leaves.

While the deployment to Afghanistan is ending, the wounds are lingering at home. Data from The Washington Post shows that more than 775,000 U.S. service members have deployed to the region at least once since 9/11. And some of those service members are now home with mental, emotional and physical wounds that may never heal.

A Department of Veterans Affairs study shows at least 15 percent of service members who deployed during the post-9/11 conflicts reported having post-traumatic stress disorder. More than 20,000 American soldiers have been wounded in Afghanistan. As of 2020, more than 4,000 South Carolina war veterans claimed to have developed cancer and other serious respiratory symptoms related to trash burn pits on American bases in the Middle East.

Sutton said once the boots leave the ground, he hopes others will continue to support those who still carry the weight of Afghanistan on their shoulders.

"The toll of this war will carry on," Sutton said. "The war is coming to an end, but the casualties will add up."

South Carolina has no shortage of patriotism and those who didn't make it back home are often honored in a myriad of ways.

At The Citadel, the names of at least six alumni are inscribed on the school's black granite War Memorial alongside more than 700 alumni who fought in conflicts from the Mexican-American War to the War on Terror.

Recently the S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs sent out a list of more than two dozen ceremonies, services, parades and events happening to honor and remember those who have died in war.

But, for many families, their remembrances are done in private.

Curt Austin said Barrett didn't have many belongings before he deployed to Afghanistan, but there are a few items the father kept.

Barrett left behind his sports car, a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, and it still sits in the driveway. Sometimes Curt takes it on weekend drives.

Right before he left for his tour of duty, Barrett had bought a pet, an American Bulldog he had named Brutus. He was just a puppy when his owner died, and Curt has raised him for the past eight years.

But when Curt leaves town for Memorial Day weekend, Brutus will stay behind. Curt said the bulldog, like his son, is really good at protecting things and he trusts him to guard the house while he's away.