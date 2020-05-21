SC National Guard soldier from Spartanburg dies in Afghanistan

A 25-year-old South Carolina National Guard soldier died in Afghanistan this week, according to the Department of Defense.

On Tuesday, 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, from Spartanburg, died at Bagram Air Force Base.

The Pentagon announcement Thursday said the cause of death was identified as "non-combat related." It is being investigated.

Bowman was part of the 261st Signal Brigade out of Newberry. He was deployed to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel, a mission to fight terrorism overseas.

Some units from the S.C. National Guard have been stuck overseas because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a strict travel ban put on service members by the Pentagon.

Last month, the S.C. National Guard said roughly 40 members of the 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, also out of Newberry, is in the Middle East for the foreseeable future because of the Department of Defense orders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.