SC National Guard providing protest security near White House amid rising criticism

WASHINGTON — Nearly 500 soldiers from South Carolina have filed into the nation's capital at the request of President Donald Trump and the orders of Gov. Henry McMaster to fill the streets in response to protests about race equality, police brutality and the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police.

And they've already been put to use. Past midnight on Thursday, they were stationed at Lafayette Square right by the White House.

In juxtaposition to nearly 100 South Carolina Guardsmen dressed in riot gear, a small group of protesters sat, peacefully and asked them many questions in soft voices. "Why are you here?" Do they think this is necessary?" "Why do more unarmed black men have to die for there to be change?"

They stood, riot shields in hand and sweat dripping through their visors, silent.

At least 20,000 troops have deployed from states across the country to support Trump's desire to "dominate" the streets against protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man from Minnesota whose death at the hands of police was captured in an agonizing eight-minute video in which he drew his last breath.

McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes, said the governor had "obviously seen what everybody else had seen (on TV) of what was going on in D.C." when he made the call to send the troops. He also said Trump's request was part of the decision.

Residents in D.C. and the surrounding neighborhoods were walking by the line and taking pictures on their iPhones. Posting the sight of the men and women standing in formation to Instagram and Snapchat.

Sam Bernard, an Alexandria, Va., resident, said the S.C. National Guard's presence felt dystopian.

"None of these Guardsmen took their oath to stop us from protesting," he said. "Maybe they thought they'd be in Afghanistan and Iraq, but not here. Not doing this."

The criticism of the National Guard's presence in Washington is not just from protesters on the street but also from the highest levels of government inside the Trump administration.

Trump threatened to invoke the insurrection act of 1807, a federal law which allows the commander in chief to deploy the military and federalized National Guard troops as a heavy-handed action to curb civil unrest.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, breaking with Trump, said at the Pentagon Wednesday that the 1807 law should be invoked "only in the most urgent and dire of situations." He added, "We are not in one of those situations now."

Trump has come under fire for having a photo shoot in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, which was damaged by protesters. Prior to his arrival, demonstrators were cleared away from the area by force. Esper was one of a group of Trump administrators who walked with the president for the promotional moment.

In a scathing essay on Wednesday, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Marine general, took aim at Esper and Trump for their actions.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis wrote. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership."

Since arriving in the D.C. on Tuesday evening, the protests have remained peaceful. The S.C. National Guard has had few physical altercations and no injuries. And, according to D.C. National Guard officials, there's been little conflict at all.

Capt. Edward Thompson, the joint operations battle officer from the D.C. unit, said the mission has provided its challenges. In a matter of days, 29 states have sent hundreds of soldiers to the capital.

"It can be very challenging," he said. "It's been as good as we can expect it to be."

Escalating force has been seen as a tactic that not only intimidates and frightens but also sets a dangerous tone. The S.C. Democratic Party put out a searing statement criticizing McMaster and Trump.

"South Carolina and our nation need heartfelt leadership able to unify people and address the racial inequities compelling citizens to exercise their first amendment rights to peacefully assemble," the statement said. "Yet, Governor McMaster has heartily echoed, Trump’s calls to 'dominate', or get tougher with protesters, by criminalizing them through increased arrests and prosecutions."

The S.C. National Guard will be out on patrol, again, Thursday afternoon and evening. It's not clear how their tactics will change in responding to protesters. For Capt. Thompson, that decision is above his pay grade.

"Those leaders will determine whether to add pressure or let up," Thompson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.