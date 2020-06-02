You are the owner of this article.
SC National Guard deploying to DC after Trump asks for support amid protests

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard conduct training in Charleston and Mount Pleasant to prepare to assist law enforcement agencies for protest and unrest assistance in the state, June 1, 2020. South Carolina National Guard Soldiers will provide assistance as security augmentation with local law enforcement in maintaining citizen safety and peace at protests. Master Sgt. Adam Raynor, South Carolina National Guard/U.S. Army National Guard/Provided

As nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality in American cities continue to grow, troops from the S.C. National Guard will be deploying to the nation's capital at the request of the president. 

Jessica Donnelly with the S.C. National Guard confirmed that units were mobilizing to go to Washington, D.C., but more details were not immediately available.

It comes after Gov. Henry McMaster deployed the contingent to cities throughout the Palmetto State.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minnesota, died May 25 after an officer held him on the ground with a knee pinned on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Worldwide, peaceful protests against racism and police brutality against minorities have been taking place.

Peaceful demonstrations morphed into property damage, structure fires and even gunshots in Charleston and Columbia on Saturday.

By Sunday, McMaster had approved S.C. National Guard support for the state. 

“We do not tolerate lawlessness, violence and destruction of our property and our people,” McMaster said during an afternoon press conference.

The S.C. National Guard will mobilize approximately 500 soldiers and airmen in state active duty.

As of Monday, the S.C. National Guard had provided approximately 45 soldiers to support police departments in the Lowcountry conducting patrols.

During a speech in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump said he wanted governors to fill their cities with soldiers to stop the riots. 

"Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets," Trump said. "Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law-enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," he added. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. 

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Thomas Novelly reports on the military community across South Carolina. He also covers growth and development in Berkeley County. Previously, he wrote for the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

