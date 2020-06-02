SC National Guard deploying to DC after Trump asks for support amid protests

As nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality in American cities continue to grow, troops from the S.C. National Guard will be deploying to the nation's capital at the request of the president.

Jessica Donnelly with the S.C. National Guard confirmed that units were mobilizing to go to Washington, D.C., but more details were not immediately available.

It comes after Gov. Henry McMaster deployed the contingent to cities throughout the Palmetto State.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minnesota, died May 25 after an officer held him on the ground with a knee pinned on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Worldwide, peaceful protests against racism and police brutality against minorities have been taking place.

Peaceful demonstrations morphed into property damage, structure fires and even gunshots in Charleston and Columbia on Saturday.

By Sunday, McMaster had approved S.C. National Guard support for the state.

“We do not tolerate lawlessness, violence and destruction of our property and our people,” McMaster said during an afternoon press conference.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

The S.C. National Guard will mobilize approximately 500 soldiers and airmen in state active duty.

As of Monday, the S.C. National Guard had provided approximately 45 soldiers to support police departments in the Lowcountry conducting patrols.

During a speech in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump said he wanted governors to fill their cities with soldiers to stop the riots.

"Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets," Trump said. "Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law-enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," he added. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.