Rep. Joe Cunningham asks Army to consider SC Vietnam War veteran for Medal of Honor

A Beaufort County man, whose heroic actions while severely wounded saved his men during a bloody battle of the Vietnam War, may be considered for the Medal of Honor.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Charleston Democrat, has asked the Secretary of the Army to review the service record of Maj. Gerard M. Devlin in hopes of awarding him the nation's highest military honor.

Devlin, who lived in Bluffton at the time of his death, was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during the battle of "Blood River" in Vietnam on Oct. 13-14, 1965.

Wounded by a mortar blast, Devlin was caught in a storm of machine gun fire and grenade shrapnel. His acting commander was dead, and the American forces were taking on heavy casualties.

Amid the crossfire, Devlin dove into a river canal to save 1st Lt. Robert Walsh, who was weighed down by his pack and helmet. His comrade was drowning.

After pulling Walsh out of the river, he rallied the surviving men and set up a defensive position that drove the enemy forces to retreat.

When the gun smoke cleared, Devlin was evacuated out of Vietnam for his injuries. He wouldn't see battle again.

He died from health complications related to the mortar shrapnel in his abdomen more than 50 years after the battle. He passed away on Nov. 11, 2016. He is buried at Beaufort National Cemetery.

"He ultimately died from his wounds," his son, Mike Devlin, told The Post and Courier. "He was 83. He had gangrene set in his intestines. But, ultimately, he just felt grateful that he came back alive."

Mike Devlin was 10 years old when his father was wounded. He recalled going to the Army hospital and seeing men who had been severely wounded in Vietnam. There were men who had enough bandages on them to look like Egyptian mummies, men missing arms and legs, men who were so badly burned they had to be flipped over on their beds hourly just to keep blood circulating.

"I'm his oldest son," Devlin said. "When he was up at the hospital, I would go as often as I could. We almost lost him then, and it made me realize how important family is. I knew people whose fathers didn't come back."

Gerard M. Devlin's son walked into Cunningham's office two months ago to tell his father's story and gave them a packet about his dad's accomplishments. They were extensive.

His first duty assignment was as a platoon leader with Bravo Company, 9th Battalion at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

During the Vietnam War, Devlin served two tours. The most notable was as chief adviser to the famed 44th "Black Tiger" Vietnamese Ranger Battalion, whom he accompanied to the field on their combat patrols, guiding their tactics and supporting with air and artillery assets. It was during a mission with that unit that he was wounded.

Devlin is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross, the Purple Heart and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, among several other Army awards. In 1995, he was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame at Fort Benning in Georgia.

Cunningham wrote a letter to the Army Secretary laying out Devlin's accolades.

“Major Devlin's extraordinary heroism on that day reflects the highest traditions and tenets of the United States Army,” Cunningham wrote in a letter to the Army. “Though Major Devlin has passed on, he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and steadfast resolve in the face of insurmountable odds."

Prior to his death, Devlin became a best-selling author about military history and culture. His first book, "Paratrooper: Saga of Parachute and Glider Combat Troops During World War II," is considered a must-read about the 101st Airborne Division.

He is also the author of "Silent Wings: The Saga of the U.S. Army and Marine Combat Glider Pilots During World War II" and "Back to Corregidor: America Retakes the Rock."

Mike Devlin has continued to tell his father's story after his death.

He's bent the ear of many South Carolina politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Gov. Nikki Haley. He's optimistic. He's been informed that President Donald Trump has a short stack of Distinguished Service Cross recipients who are being considered for the Medal of Honor. His father's packet is among them.

"After this, there's nothing on earth that will add to my father's story," his son said. "He worked hard and took his job seriously. A lot of people believe he deserves this."