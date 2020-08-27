Public can buy commemorative bricks for Goose Creek veterans park

GOOSE CREEK — Donald Nash wanted to know why the city didn’t do more to honor its military veterans.

Nash approached Mayor Greg Habib one night after a City Council meeting to express his concerns. Habib didn't have an answer for Nash that night but thought he might have a solution.

The city was building a new park off of Anita Drive and Habib thought adding a veterans plaza would be just the right touch to cap off the recreational area.

Residents will now have an opportunity to buy personalized bricks that will make up the plaza at John McCants Veterans Park. The bricks, which sell for $50 each, will be available through Sept. 11 and can be purchased online.

The bricks can be engraved with up to three lines with the name or message of its sponsor. Each line can contain up to 14 characters, including spaces.

"I think it's a great idea to have the veterans plaza at the park to honor all the veterans, I'm glad the mayor listened to me," said Nash, 78, who served in the Navy for 20 years and retired in Goose Creek.

Since Nash was the one who gave Habib the idea to add a veterans plaza, the Goose Creek mayor purchased a commemorative brick in Nash's name and another for his own father, who also served in the Navy, and a close family friend. So far, more than 150 bricks have been sold.

"The brick idea isn't original, but it gives a way for anyone around here to honor a veteran that they knew," Habib said.

Goose Creek officials broke ground on the $1.9 million, 10-acre park off of Anita Drive in July.

"I have to give Mr. Nash credit for giving us the idea," Habib said. "This park has been talked about for years and years, but we never had the money to build it. We paid cash for the park, and that neighborhood needed a park."

It will include a playground, walking trails, dog park, multipurpose lawn, and the veterans plaza. The new park will replace Dennis Park and expand well beyond its original borders across Anita Drive.

The park is named for longtime City Councilman John McCants. A retired Army sergeant, McCants served in Vietnam and moved to Goose Creek in 1973.

McCants worked as a building inspector for the city and the Building Department in Charleston County. He was the first African American man elected to serve on City Council, and served six terms before he died in 2017 at age 83.

"I knew we needed to honor Mr. McCants because he was such an integral part of this community for so many years," Habib said. "I thought this was a good way to combine a way to honor Mr. McCants and all of our veterans."

McCants' wife, Christena McCants, said her family had hoped the city would commemorate her husband in some way, but as time passed, she grew concerned that his memory would be lost for a generation of Goose Creek residents. She was thrilled when Habib told her about the plans for the park.

“It means a new life for myself and John,” she said. “It means his life will be extended in the community. John wasn’t just a servant to Goose Creek, but the whole community. Hopefully, a new generation will realize all that he tried to do.”

Habib said the veterans plaza should be finished by early November, with the rest of the park open by February.