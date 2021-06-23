Patriotic flyover Salute from the Shore to fly South Carolina's coastline on Fourth of July

CHARLESTON — Two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston will lead the way during the 12th annual Salute from the Shore this Fourth of July.
The patriotic flyover starts at 1 p.m. at the North Carolina/South Carolina state line and flies along the coastline to Bluffton, with vintage, civilian-owned and flown aircraft in tow.
Salute from the Shore is a nonprofit, grassroots group of South Carolinians who puts on the show to salute those in the Armed Forces who are currently serving or have served in the military.
Record crowds are expected to flock to areas along the South Carolina shore for the July 4th weekend.
AAA says travel volume for the Fourth of July weekend will likely be back to near pre-pandemic levels this year, closely shadowing 2019's record numbers.
AAA projects nearly 688,500 South Carolinians and 1.4 million North Carolinians will take a trip during the holiday weekend, the majority by car.
For more information about the nonprofit, go to salutefromtheshore.org.