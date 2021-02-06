North Charleston's new VA clinic opens early to vaccinate SC veterans against COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON — In 2019, the Department of Veterans Affairs broke ground on a new $30 million medical clinic on Rivers Avenue, intending to have it open by summer 2021.

But then COVID-19 began spreading, raising alarms for elderly veterans in South Carolina due to their vulnerability to the deadly virus because of their age and underlying health issues.

VA officials realized thousands of veterans could be afflicted long before the anticipated June opening and decided to act.

On Feb. 1, the 75,000-square-foot site opened its doors early, specifically so that patients could get much-needed vaccinations.

In just days, veterans began flocking to the new clinic from all over the state, like Don Kunego, a 74-year-old New York native who lives in Surfside Beach half the year. The 30-year Army veteran has been agonizing that he couldn't get the injection in the Empire State, calling the new VA clinic option a godsend.

"I got it to protect my wife," Kunego said. "Getting that shot, it's like winning the lottery. And us veterans, we need to set the example for others."

Kunego was one of several hundred service vets to get the vaccine the first day the clinic opened.

Another retiree there on opening day was 95-year-old Samuel Jenkins. The World War II Navy man woke up early to drive from Hilton Head Island to North Charleston with his daughter Barbara Lewis.

"We would have driven him anywhere to get that shot in his arm," Lewis said.

But the new North Charleston facility will have a lasting impact long after the pandemic is under control.

It will serve as a primary care, mental health and dental clinic for one of the fastest-growing areas in South Carolina, and could be crucial to providing quicker access to care to Charleston-area veterans for years to come.

Veterans moving out of downtown Charleston

The Charleston region, including Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties, contains the largest military presence in South Carolina, which already is a favorite state for veterans from the ocean to the mountains.

An economic impact report from the South Carolina Military Base Task Force estimates there are more than 70,000 veterans in the Charleston area alone, and at least 15,000 of them are retirees.

But that growth had led to a heavy burden on the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on Bee Street in downtown Charleston. With limited parking, traffic congestion and rising fears of flooding, officials saw another space as a necessity.

Ralph Johnson is a full-service hospital and sees patients from all over the state, providing care for veterans from Savannah and Hilton Head to Conway and Myrtle Beach. North Charleston's new clinic, located near the Interstate 526 interchange and east of the Charleston airport, will focus on providing primary care treatment, easing some of the burden on the nearby VA facilities in Goose Creek and Charleston.

While most of the staff will be shared between Ralph Johnson and the new clinic, at least 60 more workers will be hired to work at the North Charleston location.

Scott Isaacks, director of all the VA medical systems around Charleston, said the growth trend with the veteran population locally has been occurring since he took his office seven years ago. He called North Charleston the perfect location for the new site.

"We've always had a philosophy of trying to get care where veterans live," Isaacks said. "If you look at where they live, it's in this direction. It's in Summerville. More of our population is moving outside of downtown."

The site on Rivers Avenue was constructed by Carnegie Management and Development Corp. It has nearly 100 exam rooms, 18 dental chairs and seven women's health exam facilities. There will also be space for CT scans, ultrasounds, telemedicine appointments and a place for a future mobile MRI machine.

'A way forward'

While Charleston's VA medical system has been awarded numerous accolades for service from the government, it comes as larger scrutiny still looms over the system nationwide.

During former President Barack Obama's administration, reports nationwide revealed massive wait times, patient neglect and even cover-ups at some VA hospitals. One notable case was at Columbia's VA hospital where a 2013 inspector general report revealed that delayed colonoscopies and other screenings there were linked to malignancies found in 52 patients.

At least six of those veterans later died as a result.

During the groundbreaking ceremony in 2019, then-VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said the North Charleston clinic showed "a way forward" for the agency to better provide care to veterans and alleviate overburdened hospitals.

Veterans who caught the first glimpse of the North Charleston facility agreed. Army veteran Robert Henry, 71, of Savannah, said the clinic was "beautiful" and that he is grateful to have received the vaccine COVID early on.

"And I'm relieved to have gotten the vaccine in a place like this," he said.

The North Charleston clinic plans to vaccinate 1,000 veterans a day, five days a week. After that, the plan is to provide regular medical care to more than 20,000 former service members every year.