New Space Force flag flies at SC's Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

A new flag is being flown sky-high above the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum honoring the newest branch of the military.

The U.S. Space Force colors are now on display alongside the Coast Guard, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Army at the museum's pier next to the aircraft carrier Yorktown in Mount Pleasant.

"Our agency was built to foster patriotism," said Chris Hauff, a spokesman for Patriots Point. "As the newest branch of the armed forces, we recognized the need to raise a Space Force flag alongside the other services that fly proudly next to the Yorktown."

While the Patriots Point Museum does not have an exhibit on the Space Force, it does have a connection to one of the most important aerospace missions of all time.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

The Yorktown, a carrier that served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, served as a recovery ship for the Apollo 8 space mission in 1968.

The first crew frogman from the Yorktown arrived 43 minutes after the capsule landed in the North Pacific Ocean. Forty-five minutes later, the crew was safe on the flight deck.

President Donald Trump has made space policy a strategic point of his first term and part of his campaign for a second term. His list of plans for a potential second term includes establishing a "permanent manned presence on the moon and send the first manned mission to Mars.”