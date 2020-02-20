Naval Shipyard will be largest Coast Guard base in nation with new Charleston growth plan

The old Naval Shipyard will be brought back into substantial military service again as the Coast Guard announces plans to add more boats, buildings and bodies to make it one of the branch's largest bases in the nation.

Adm. Karl Schultz said the branch plans to homeport five national security cutters and a group of offshore patrol cutters that have yet to be built. Additionally, he referenced the ongoing dredging of Charleston Harbor. By the 2021 completion date, it will become the deepest on the East Coast.

"This gives Charleston the potential to grow into the largest concentration of assets and people in the Coast Guard," Schultz said in a visit to USCG Sector Charleston. "A community like Charleston understands just how important our defense contributions are to the nation. And for generations, the people of this great port city have also appreciated the importance of maritime commerce to our nation."

As of 2020, Charleston's sector has two national security cutters and one additional cutter in its fleet. Roughly 1,000 guardsmen call the station home. But that is going to substantially grow, Shultz said.

During the next five years, the branch plans to consolidate its offices and various properties that stretch from downtown and North Charleston to the old Naval Shipyard. The addition of the cutters could mean doubling the existing Coast Guard population to 2,000, Schultz added.

The plans also call for closing the historic Charleston Coast Guard Station on Tradd Street, according to Schultz and Capt. John Reed, the commanding officer of Sector Charleston. That campus was first commissioned in 1914, and the structures on the property date to the 1850s.

All Coast Guard assets would be consolidated at the old Naval Shipyard in North Charleston. The sprawling 2,800-acre property consists of public and private assets, including Deytens Shipyard, the State Department, the Naval Fleet and Industrial Supply Center, the State Port Authority and the Naval Reserve Center. Reed said the early estimates of the consolidation on the campus could be as much as $500 million. All five of the national security cutters would be harbored in the Cooper River.

It's a stark contrast to what happened in the more than 25 years after the Naval Shipyard was ordered to be closed after the Base Realignment and Closure Act. In the years leading up to the official closure, the shipyard went from 8,700 military personnel to 900, economically devastating the region.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham was at Thursday's announcement and said it was a major reversal from the 1990s.

"We're gaining the ground we lost," said Cunningham, who represents the coastal 1st Congressional District. "We're a strategic location for them ... and it's a testament to how actively this area is growing."

Ryan Johnson, city spokesman for North Charleston and a member of the S.C. Military Base Task Force, said he is unaware of any specifics regarding the deal, but is excited at the prospect of the expansion. The city currently has the Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base Charleston and a Marine Corps presence nearby.

"North Charleston has a long, rich military history," Johnson said. "We're happy to support them in any way possible."

The Coast Guard deals with more strenuous budget woes than other armed services branches because it is under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security, not the Department of Defense. When discussing the accomplishments of the Coast Guard this year, Schultz didn't hide the financial struggles the branch faces.

"The aforementioned programs are funded by the Department of Defense, but many of our defense contributions are not, leaving the Coast Guard on an unsustainable path to support our growing operational requirements," Schultz said. "In contrast, DoD’s readiness funding has grown nearly three times as much as the Coast Guard’s over the past five years despite our services having the same types of readiness challenges."

At the beginning of 2019, some 800 Charleston-area Coast Guard members went unpaid. Because the branch falls under the Homeland Security, it wasn’t spared from the pause in pay caused by the month-long government shutdown.

Thursday’s announcement, however, shows how South Carolina’s military presence is expanding rapidly. The Palmetto State has eight major military bases. At least one in 12 jobs in the state can be tied back to the Department of Defense, and South Carolina boasts the ninth-highest military retiree population in the nation.

"We're playing a little catch-up in the Lowcountry," Schultz said. "We're going to get after it pretty quick."

In his remarks, Schultz also honored Ensign Roberto DiRado, a Charleston-based service member who played a role in intercepting 13,000 pounds of illegal drugs last year. The guardsman led a boarding team to apprehend suspects, but on scene they realized the low-profile vessel was sinking, Schultz said. The team quickly removed the traffickers and slowed the flooding long enough to salvage the narcotics and preserve evidence.

"Charleston just has a great feel," Schultz said. "This is a great place and it's very welcoming to the military. There's potential to grow here."