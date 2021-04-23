Moncks Corner Black Hawk pilot returns town flag after Afghanistan deployment

MONCKS CORNER — Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Jackson just wanted a little piece of home.

It was a reminder, from halfway around the world, of what the Moncks Corner native was doing in Afghanistan and why he’d joined the S.C. National Guard more than a decade ago.

Every night when he stepped into the barracks, he’d look up on the wall and see the town of Moncks Corner flag and think about all the family and friends he missed so terribly and the people who had helped him along the way.

When the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter gently touched down April 23 on the town’s recreation fields where Jackson had played as a child, the Berkeley High School graduate couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride, not only in his four-member crew but also his hometown.

“When I envision the United States, I envision the town of Moncks Corner,” said Jackson, 34, who is part of "Palmetto Dustoff," Charlie Company, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion. “I think about Moncks Corner, this picturesque small town, and to me that’s the definition of America.”

Jackson, who returned in August from his 11-month deployment to Afghanistan, had one final mission to complete on this cloudless spring morning. Jackson wanted to return the flag, along with a U.S. flag that the rescue company had flown in Afghanistan, to the town Mayor Michael Lockliear.

“This is probably the highlight of my seven-year career as mayor,” Lockliear said. “Brandon is an inspiration to all of us. Our military puts so much on the line, day in and day out. This is a way to celebrate them and one of our own.”

More than 200 family, friends and supporters were on hand at the town’s recreation field just off of East Main Street to watch the Black Hawk make its 30-minute flight from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Columbia and welcome their native son home.

“I don’t know any members of the crew, but we’re all battle buddies at arms,” said S.C. National Guard Capt. Brittany Lawrence, a fourth grade teacher at Foxbank Elementary School. “It’s a blessing to see them come back to Moncks Corner. I got a little emotional when I saw them flying in, because I know the feeling of coming back home after a long deployment.”

Jackson wasn’t the only member of the flight crew to experience a homecoming. Spc. Richard Walls, a West Ashley firefighter, has lived in the Charleston area for the past six years and recently settled in Moncks Corner.

“To see the town from above and everyone lined up to welcome us was so cool,” Walls said. “I know what it meant to me and I haven’t lived here that long. I can’t imagine what is going through Brandon’s mind right now. To have everyone come out and support him, he’s got to be on cloud nine right now. I know this is something that will stay with us the rest of our lives.”

During his deployment to Afghanistan, Jackson discovered online that the town had made “Moncks Corner” hats and asked town officials if there was any chance they could send him one.

Jackson got more than he bargained for. A few weeks later, a box arrived from South Carolina with nearly 20 hats and a town of Moncks Corner flag. Jackson began to hand the hats out to his fellow guardsman.

“We’ve got guys in Nevada and Arizona with Moncks Corner hats,” Jackson said.

The town’s flag, which the company displayed proudly wherever they went in Afghanistan, was especially important to Jackson.

“There are guys from all over the country, so it can get kind of tribal at times, especially in the barracks,” Jackson said. “When it was up on the wall, it was to let everyone know where I was from. It reminded me of home. There are a lot of small-town guys over in Afghanistan and we all play a big part in what’s going on.”

Beyond returning the flag and flying to his hometown, Jackson said he hoped his flight might inspire someone in the crowd to consider a career with the National Guard.

“I had some hiccups along the way in school,” said Jackson, who earned an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Carolina in 2014. “I hope that some high school kid out there can see me and realize that becoming a pilot is truly possible.”

Mission accomplished.

“To watch the Black Hawk fly over was incredibly inspiring; it made me feel like an American,” said Berkeley High School junior James Brewer, a member of the school’s Junior ROTC unit. “I was already thinking about going into the military, but this has me thinking about working with rescue helicopters.”