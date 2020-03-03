Military says it's ready to fight cornavirus. Here's how SC's bases are preparing.

South Carolina's military bases are hoping to avoid coronavirus and are prepping for the fight against the deadly virus.

With eight military bases in the state, as well as a decent amount of soldiers, guardsman and sailors on deployment in the Middle East and in Asia, the likelihood of the COVID-19 virus coming to the Palmetto State increases significantly. Additionally, the state is home to two major training bases, Parris Island and Fort Jackson, which bring recruits from all over the nation every week.

As of noon Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the United States surpassed 100 in 15 states, with six people dead. On Monday evening, news spread that there were cases in the neighboring state of Georgia, raising concerns of not if, but when, it could come to South Carolina.

The 120th Reception Battalion at Fort Jackson in Columbia has "implemented additional screening procedures across basic training" to identify trainees who are at risk of coronavirus exposure.

"This additional screening assesses a trainee's exposure to infected persons, international travel, and a medical screening for COVID-19-like symptoms," Fort Jackson spokeswoman L.A. Sully said. "Across Fort Jackson, units are conducting preparations in the event a soldier, family member, or civilian employee is diagnosed."

Lt. Col Drew Sanders, with the Columbia recruiting battalion, said recruits are also additionally screened upon entering the recruiting station prior to their arrival on post.

Spokesmen with Parris Island did not return numerous phone calls requesting comment on what precautions the installation is taking.

According to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is an emerging virus, so it is still being investigated. Knowledge of the virus is based on experts’ understanding of similar coronaviruses. They believe the virus is spread through respiratory droplets and can potentially survive on surfaces.

Shaw Air Force Base and Charleston Air Force Base confirmed they are following Department of Health and Human Services guidelines and are telling airmen to follow CDC guidelines.

U.S. Northern Command, the arm in charge of overarching military support in the states, "there is not currently any plan for use" of any Department of Defense facilities in South Carolina for quarantine.

Guardsmen with sector Charleston are frequently deployed to the Pacific regions near Asian countries that have been classified as ground zero for the coronavirus. Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit did not confirm where deployments are taking place but did say guardsmen are being advised to use personal protective gear while conducting missions.

There also are at least six National Guard units from the Palmetto State stationed in the Middle East and Romania, per a spokeswoman. Central Command, which oversees the deployment of forces in that region, ordered a stop this week to all nonessential travel in the Persian Gulf region.

During a press conference Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster said some travel for the National Guard on deployment has been impacted, but no missions have been canceled.

"We are going to be affected some by travel that was non-critical in terms of supporting the mission," McMaster said. "We have seen some cancellation of that, but things that directly impact mobilization, there's been no guidance yet that changes any of those things."

In a pandemic event, the governor has the ability to deploy the National Guard to assist with emergencies in South Carolina.

Cpt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman with the S.C. National Guard, said McMaster's office has not requested support yet. But plans for how the Guard will respond are in the works.

"Coordination is being worked to identify what support could be provided, if the requirement arises, per the direction of the governor," she said.