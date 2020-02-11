McMaster names new choice to lead SC Veterans' Affairs after previous nominee dropped out

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster announced retired Army Maj. Gen. William F. Grimsley as his choice to lead the new S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs, two weeks after his previous selection withdrew because of an archaic state law.

Grimsley, a military officer with more than three decades of experience, was present for the announcement at the Statehouse on Tuesday. He was one of the three original finalists for the Cabinet position announced in December.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled at this opportunity," Grimsley said. "I'm extraordinarily grateful that we're elevating the positions of veterans in this great state to the appropriate visibility."

The veteran graduated from Davidson College in North Carolina in May 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in history and commissioned as an infantry officer.

During 33 years of service, he held assignments throughout the United States, Germany, Korea and Kuwait. He completed multiple combat tours in Iraq and deployments to several other nations. He retired from active duty in 2013. He now works with Broomfield Creek LLC doing consulting on leadership.

McMaster said Grimsley has "demonstrated commitment, excellence, determination and success" and added that "his record is exemplary, it's unmatched."

Grimsley's most notable leadership role was as the Senior Commander of the Army installation at Fort Hood in Texas. He was responsible for a $875 million budget and and was responsible for the quality of life of 48,000 soldiers and 70,000 family members.

The Palmetto State’s creation of an independent VA program comes from legislation passed in May. The new agency is designed to advocate on behalf of veteran needs and to protect the military’s presence in South Carolina.

Republican state Rep. Bobby Cox, from Greer, was named late last year by McMaster as the governor's choice to lead the agency.

The 2002 graduate of The Citadel, a lieutenant colonel and former Army Ranger, had generated a lot of excitement over his appointment. But he removed his name from contention after being made aware of a state law dating to 1937 that says no legislator can be elected or appointed to lead an agency created during his term.

Cox could not be appointed until at least January 2021 when his term ends.

While Cox previously said he was disappointed in the oversight of the law by the governor's office, he said he's glad a new nominee has been selected.

"I'm excited that the veterans of our state will have a dedicated advocate," Cox said. "I look forward to helping him out and supporting him in any way that I can."

The Department of Defense is one of the largest employers in South Carolina. With eight military bases throughout the state, it spent nearly $2.7 billion paying men and women in uniform in 2017. One out of every 12 jobs in the state can be traced back to the military.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.